99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

First flood forecast: Near normal risk in Minnesota River basin

Despite an "ample" snowpack, the flood risk is near normal due to dry soil conditions and near normal levels in waterways.

3161277+Montevideo_MN2.png
The flood risk at Montevideo on the Minnesota River is near normal at this point, according to the this season's first spring flood outlook provided by the National Weather Service.
Forum News Service
Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
February 09, 2023 05:14 PM

CHANHASSEN — Despite what’s described as an “ample” snowpack, the risk for spring flooding in the Minnesota River basin is near normal, according to the National Weather Service .

In the season’s first flood forecast issued Thursday, the National Weather Service described the flood risks in both the Minnesota and Mississippi River basins as near normal in Minnesota.

Related:
Editorial cartoon for March 6, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 6, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the arrival of spring training and the end of winter.
March 06, 2023 05:19 AM
saturday.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoor Forecast: A Sunny Saturday followed by a Snowy Sunday
Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend.
March 02, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
Lightning
Weather
Lightning rods and fashion
In this Weather Wednesday we look at how Benjamin Franklin's lightning rod inspired fashion.
March 01, 2023 04:35 PM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka
Editorial cartoonist Dave Granlund draws on weather forecasts by meteorologists.
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Feb. 27, 2023
An editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund.
February 27, 2023 05:27 AM
 · 
By  Dave Granlund
Load More

The forecast comes with an important caveat: The risk could rise significantly if the area experiences heavy snow or rain events “at the wrong time” in the upcoming weeks.

The upper Minnesota River watershed remains in a moderate to severe drought, and that has influenced the recent forecast. Soils are dry, and rivers are at normal levels. Wetlands retain holding capacity.

The Weather Service reports that the snowpack varies from 8 to 12 inches in much of western Minnesota and from 12 to 18 inches in northern Minnesota. The snow water equivalent in most of Minnesota is in the range of 2 inches to 3½ inches.

ADVERTISEMENT

More by Tom Cherveny:
Landowners and residents along the routes being considered for a 345-kilovolt transmission line to be built by Xcel Energy from a location in Lyon County to the Sherco power plant site near Becker had an opportunity to view detailed maps at an open house hosted by the company in Willlmar on March 1, 2023.
Local
Xcel Energy presents proposed power line routes from Lyon County to Sherco power plant near Becker, Minnesota
Open house offered residents and landowners an early look at the routes being considered for a high-voltage power line project
March 04, 2023 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
WCT.MAP.Olivia.jpg
Local
Olivia, Minnesota, council rejects City Hall project that has roughly doubled in cost
By a 4-1 vote, Olivia City Council members rejected the low bid for a City Hall project that has roughly doubled in cost since it was originally proposed.
March 03, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Winter storm 022223 003.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Wildlife staying on top of our snowy winter
Above average snowfall makes things rougher for wildlife, but they are managing well enough in west central Minnesota
March 03, 2023 02:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
A courtroom gavel
Local
Chippewa County jury awards Chad Monson $917,038 in damages in business dispute
A Chippewa County jury returned verdicts in a civil case that require the former directors of Monson's company, 71 Aggregates, and a creditor to pay him compensation and punitive damages.
March 01, 2023 09:32 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny

The frost depth ranges from only 6 to 10 inches in wide swaths of Minnesota, but the frost penetrates much deeper in western Minnesota. In the Milan area, it is recorded at 25 inches.

With current factors considered, the current flood forecast at Montevideo on the Minnesota River shows only a 10% probability of reaching major flood stage. The Weather Service reports that the longer-range forecast for the remainder of February favors cooler temperatures.

Tom Cherveny
By Tom Cherveny
Tom Cherveny is a regional and outdoors reporter for the West Central Tribune.
He has been a reporter with the West Central Tribune since 1993.

Cherveny can be reached via email at tcherveny@wctrib.com or by phone at 320-214-4335.
What To Read Next
A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
Local
Minnesota-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park could be turned over to Upper Sioux Community
March 06, 2023 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
crash.png
Local
Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 23 outside Paynesville, Minnesota
March 06, 2023 02:45 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Congresswoman Michelle Fishbach, Nick Lunneborg, Minnesota Senator Andrew Lang and Minnesota Representative Dave Baker provide legislative updates at an event hosted by Kandiyohi County Farm Bureau, Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-business Committee and Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission Agriculture and Renewable Energy Committee.
Local
Legislators provide updates to area farmers Saturday in Willmar
March 06, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown