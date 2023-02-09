First flood forecast: Near normal risk in Minnesota River basin

CHANHASSEN — Despite what’s described as an “ample” snowpack, the risk for spring flooding in the Minnesota River basin is near normal, according to the National Weather Service .

In the season’s first flood forecast issued Thursday, the National Weather Service described the flood risks in both the Minnesota and Mississippi River basins as near normal in Minnesota.

The forecast comes with an important caveat: The risk could rise significantly if the area experiences heavy snow or rain events “at the wrong time” in the upcoming weeks.

The upper Minnesota River watershed remains in a moderate to severe drought, and that has influenced the recent forecast. Soils are dry, and rivers are at normal levels. Wetlands retain holding capacity.

The Weather Service reports that the snowpack varies from 8 to 12 inches in much of western Minnesota and from 12 to 18 inches in northern Minnesota. The snow water equivalent in most of Minnesota is in the range of 2 inches to 3½ inches.

The frost depth ranges from only 6 to 10 inches in wide swaths of Minnesota, but the frost penetrates much deeper in western Minnesota. In the Milan area, it is recorded at 25 inches.

With current factors considered, the current flood forecast at Montevideo on the Minnesota River shows only a 10% probability of reaching major flood stage. The Weather Service reports that the longer-range forecast for the remainder of February favors cooler temperatures.