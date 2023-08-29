6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Five injured in three-vehicle crash south of Litchfield, Minnesota

Three vehicles collided Monday on Minnesota Highway 22 in Meeker County injuring five people, including two juvenile passengers. All suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Today at 9:33 AM

GREENLEAF TOWNSHIP — Five people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday on Minnesota Highway 22 south of Litchfield.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol’s accident report , a 2019 Dodge Journey driven by Kathryn Marie Koepp, 63, of Litchfield, was southbound and Ford Edge driven by Nicole Marie Johnson, 32, of Stewart, also was southbound. A Lincoln Nautilus driven by Anne Marie Dovenmuehle, 58, of Hutchinson, was northbound when all three vehicles collided near milepost 135 on Highway 22. The report did not describe the crash further.

All drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol, and were transported to Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield for treatment.

Two juvenile passengers ages 8 and 10 in Johnson’s vehicle also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at the same hospital.

All parties were wearing seat belts, alcohol was not involved, and the airbags in all three vehicles deployed, according to the report.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash reported around 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Litchfield Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance and the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office.

Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
