Following new state law, Kandiyohi County makes Juneteenth an official holiday

All Kandiyohi County buildings will be closed on June 19 and employees will be paid for the day.

Kandiyohi County
Kandiyohi County buildings will be closed June 19 for Juneteenth. The Minnesota Legislature made the day commemorating the end of slavery a state observed holiday.
West Central Tribune file photo
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Today at 7:11 AM

WILLMAR — Following the action taken by the State Legislature this year, the Kandiyohi County Board approved amending several union contracts and employee policy at Tuesday's meeting to make Juneteenth an official and paid holiday for all employees.

This means all county business and buildings will be closed June 19 starting this year.

More Kandiyohi County Board:

"We are getting this in just under the wire," said County Commissioner Roger Imdieke.

The legislation to make the day an official state holiday passed the state Senate on Jan. 26 with a vote of 57-8 and passed the House with a vote of 126-1 on Feb. 2. It was then signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz. The new law was originally set to take effect Aug. 1, but was amended in the approved state and local government omnibus bill to start before June 19 of this year.

Juneteenth, or June 19, is the day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. While slavery in the Confederate States ended after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, it wasn't until June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, that the last slaves in the United States finally found out they were free. The date was first celebrated in 1866, in Texas, but within a few years the holiday was making its way into other states, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica website .

Texas made Juneteenth a state holiday in 1980, and several other states have followed in the convening years. In 2022, 24 states plus the District of Columbia recognized Juneteenth as an official holiday, according to the Pew Research Center. Both Minnesota and Connecticut will be added to the list this year. State lawmakers in Nevada just passed legislation on Monday to make Juneteenth an official state holiday.

Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


