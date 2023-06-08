99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Former Renville County chief deputy dies of injuries in Fairfax, Minnesota, hog barn accident

A Burtrum, Minnesota, man working in a rural Fairfax hog barn died Wednesday after suffering an apparently head injury. He had worked several years ago as the chief deputy of the Renville County Sheriff's Office.

WCT.MAP.RenvilleCounty.jpg
Map of Minnesota, pointing out Renville County
Susan Lunneborg
By Susan Lunneborg
Today at 9:31 AM

FAIRFAX — A 57-year-old Burtrum, Minnesota, man working Wednesday in a rural Fairfax hog barn died before he could be airlifted after suffering an apparent head injury.

Read more:

Emergency responders discovered Douglas Pomplun on the floor of the barn and attempted lifesaving measures, according to a news release from the Renville County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported from the scene to an awaiting North Air Care helicopter. Despite resuscitation efforts by emergency crews, Pomplun was pronounced dead before he could be transported by the helicopter.

According to West Central Tribune archives, Pomplun worked several years ago as the chief deputy in the Renville County Sheriff’s Office.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Pomplun was repairing panels in the hog barn when he suffered the injury, according to the release. The injury was reported at 1:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 48000 block of 660th Avenue in Cairo Township, about 1 miles northeast of Fairfax.

Assisting on scene were the Fairfax Ambulance Service, CentraCare Ambulance, North Air Care and the Fairfax Police Department. The incident remains under investigation by the Renville County Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

Susan Lunneborg
By Susan Lunneborg
Susan Lunneborg is the news editor of the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota. A journalist for more than 25 years, she has worked as a reporter and editor at newspapers in the Dakotas and Minnesota.
Lunneborg can be reached at: slunneborg@wctib.com or 320-214-4343.
What To Read Next
092119.N.WCT.CountyBldg.0004.jpg
Local
Kandiyohi County to take over all property assessments as of summer 2024
June 08, 2023 05:34 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published June 8, 2023
June 08, 2023 05:07 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
gavel.jpg
Local
Willmar, Minnesota, man sentenced to more than six years for sixth DWI conviction
June 07, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
YME senior Cody Dahlager throws the ball in after catching a pop out in center field during a Camden Conference game against D-B on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Nelson Field in Dawson.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: YME, KMS baseball clean up on academic awards
June 07, 2023 08:26 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
From left, BBE captains Talen Kampsen, Casey Lenarz and Tanner Shelton hoist the Section 6A championship trophy after the Jaguars beat Parkers Prairie 4-2 in the section championship on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Prep
Baseball roundup: 'It's unbelievable': BBE Jaguars are state bound
June 06, 2023 10:37 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Prep golf: Paynesville golfer winds up tied for 13th place
June 06, 2023 09:04 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Benson vs. Foley, Class A state tournament, 060623.001.jpg
Prep
Boys tennis: Benson/KMS Braves battle, but fall to Foley, Breck at state tournament
June 06, 2023 05:25 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne