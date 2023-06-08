Former Renville County chief deputy dies of injuries in Fairfax, Minnesota, hog barn accident

FAIRFAX — A 57-year-old Burtrum, Minnesota, man working Wednesday in a rural Fairfax hog barn died before he could be airlifted after suffering an apparent head injury.

Emergency responders discovered Douglas Pomplun on the floor of the barn and attempted lifesaving measures, according to a news release from the Renville County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported from the scene to an awaiting North Air Care helicopter. Despite resuscitation efforts by emergency crews, Pomplun was pronounced dead before he could be transported by the helicopter.

According to West Central Tribune archives, Pomplun worked several years ago as the chief deputy in the Renville County Sheriff’s Office.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Pomplun was repairing panels in the hog barn when he suffered the injury, according to the release. The injury was reported at 1:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 48000 block of 660th Avenue in Cairo Township, about 1 miles northeast of Fairfax.

Assisting on scene were the Fairfax Ambulance Service, CentraCare Ambulance, North Air Care and the Fairfax Police Department. The incident remains under investigation by the Renville County Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

