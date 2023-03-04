Franklin, Minnesota, man injured in Renville County crash

MORTON — A 66-year-old man from Franklin was injured when his car left the roadway and rolled, according to an incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

At 12:11 p.m. Friday, Vincent Lee Ewers was traveling westbound on Minnesota Highway 19 near Birch Coulee Drive in Morton in a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

Ewers was injured in the crash, but was not transported to the hospital. He was wearing his seat belt, and alcohol was not involved, according to the report.

Assisting at the scene were the Renville County Sheriff's Office, the Lower Sioux Police Department, CentraCare Ambulance and Morton Fire Department.