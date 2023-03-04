99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Franklin, Minnesota, man injured in Renville County crash

A crash on Minnesota Highway 19 near Birch Coulee Drive in Morton injured the driver, but he was not transported for treatment, according to a State Patrol report.

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
March 04, 2023 10:39 AM

MORTON — A 66-year-old man from Franklin was injured when his car left the roadway and rolled, according to an incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

At 12:11 p.m. Friday, Vincent Lee Ewers was traveling westbound on Minnesota Highway 19 near Birch Coulee Drive in Morton in a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

Ewers was injured in the crash, but was not transported to the hospital. He was wearing his seat belt, and alcohol was not involved, according to the report.

Assisting at the scene were the Renville County Sheriff's Office, the Lower Sioux Police Department, CentraCare Ambulance and Morton Fire Department.

Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
