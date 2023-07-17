Free fitness court to open July 19 in Willmar's Sperry Park

WILLMAR — The Willmar outdoor fitness court at Sperry Park will open Wednesday, July 19, at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, according to a news release from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.

The first-of-its-kind in Minnesota fitness court was funded with a $70,000 grant from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and the National Fitness Campaign for construction of the court, as well as approximately $145,000 in capital improvement funds from the Willmar Parks and Recreation Department .

This new park is part of Blue Cross and Blue Shield's effort to place racial and health equity at the center of its support through accessible fitness opportunities that will benefit a wide range of communities, both geographically and culturally, according to the news release. It plans to accommodate up to nine additional fitness courts throughout the state in the next two years.

“This fitness court studio represents our organization’s commitment to create healthier communities across the state,” said Bukata Hayes, vice president of racial and health equity and chief equity officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield. “Over the past decade, Blue Cross has established a truly special relationship with the Willmar community through ongoing public health initiatives. We are excited to build upon these efforts with a barrier-free, equitable opportunity for exercise that can help to drive even more positive health outcomes in the area.”

Blue Cross and Blue Shield is emphasizing community art beautification with fitness court space designs commissioned by local artists and granted an additional $25,000 to commission and install a design.

Willmar artist Sonja Madsen created "Out and About," a mural that is featured on the wall of the court. Madsen, who was born and raised in Willmar and is a sculpture artist, received $3,000 in compensation for the design.

Sonja Madsen's mural design for the Sperry Park fitness court features graphic human images doing outdoor activities like running, biking and swimming through graphic landscapes and connected by a graphic trail. Contributed / City of Willmar

“I’m overjoyed at the opportunity to bring a lasting work of art to my hometown,” Madsen said. “'Out and About' highlights the diversity of our community and the universal connection to nature and fitness.”

The Sperry Park location was selected for its high visibility from Business Highway 71 North and its access for residents and visitors. It is also close to Robbins Island Regional Park, which attracts families and adults of all ages for its recreational amenities.

The fitness court studio is within walking or cycling distance of approximately 9,500 Willmar residents, according to the news release.

“National Fitness Campaign is proud to welcome the city of Willmar to the campaign as a leading partner in Minnesota, championing mental and physical health for their residents,” said Mitch Menaged, founder of National Fitness Campaign. “We are proud to continue our mission of getting people moving outdoors, building a nationwide gallery of public art and helping communities combat the fiscal and humanitarian costs of inactivity.”

The fitness court studio is twice the size of a standard fitness court, providing more than 2,000 square feet of healthy infrastructure. One-half of the court features equipment at seven exercise stations that allow users to use their own body weight for a complete workout, according to the news release. The other half of the court features a studio for classes such as yoga, Pilates, Zumba or stretching.

This graphic shows the site concept of an outdoor fitness court that includes an outdoor studio for things like yoga classes. Willmar's free fitness court is located in Sperry Park and will open to the public Wednesday, July 19. Contributed / City of Willmar

The court was created for people aged 14 and over and with all abilities for workouts that are adaptable for all fitness levels, allowing participants to move at their own pace.

“When Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota approached Mayor Marv Calvin last year on the Fitness Court concept, staff agreed that this was a great opportunity to bring a new ‘adult’ playground to the city of Willmar," said City Administrator Leslie Valiant in the news release. "It was an opportunity to collaborate with a private entity to stretch city park improvement dollars further and bring a new feature that previously was not available to our residents.”

Users of the fitness court can download the free Fitness Court App which acts as a coach-in-your-pocket and enhances the outdoor gym into a digitally supported wellness experience, according to the news release.