Free school meals available for kids this summer in Willmar through Aug. 25

Free breakfast and lunch will be available at Willmar schools this summer for all children 18 or younger. Meals will be served at one school June 12 through Aug. 25 and at two others during June.

Free summer meals will be available this summer to any child 18 or younger this summer at Willmar Public Schools.
Forum News Service file photo
Linda Vanderwerf
By Linda Vanderwerf
Today at 3:33 PM

WILLMAR — Free summer meals will be available this summer to any child 18 or younger this summer at Willmar Public Schools .

Meals will be served in school cafeterias and must be eaten at the school site.

At Lakeland Elementary School, 1001 Lakeland Drive S.E., meals will be served Monday through Friday from June 7 through Aug. 25. Breakfast will be served from 7:45 to 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The site will be closed June 19, July 3-4 and Aug. 21.

At Willmar Middle School, 209 Willmar Ave. S.E., and at the Area Learning Center, 512 Eighth St. S.W., meals will be served Monday through Thursday from June 12-29. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Middle School and ALC will be closed June 19.

For more information, visit www.summereatsmn.org

In 42 years in the newspaper industry, Linda Vanderwerf has worked at several daily newspapers in Minnesota, including the Mesabi Daily News, now called the Mesabi Tribune in Virginia. Previously, she worked for the Las Cruces Sun-News in New Mexico and the Rapid City Journal in the Black Hills of South Dakota. She has been a reporter at the West Central Tribune for nearly 27 years.

Vanderwerf can be reached at email: lvanderwerf@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4340
