Free school meals available for kids this summer in Willmar through Aug. 25

WILLMAR — Free summer meals will be available this summer to any child 18 or younger this summer at Willmar Public Schools .

Meals will be served in school cafeterias and must be eaten at the school site.

At Lakeland Elementary School, 1001 Lakeland Drive S.E., meals will be served Monday through Friday from June 7 through Aug. 25. Breakfast will be served from 7:45 to 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The site will be closed June 19, July 3-4 and Aug. 21.

At Willmar Middle School, 209 Willmar Ave. S.E., and at the Area Learning Center, 512 Eighth St. S.W., meals will be served Monday through Thursday from June 12-29. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Middle School and ALC will be closed June 19.

For more information, visit www.summereatsmn.org