Funeral service listing published April 1, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through April 9, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:04 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Mark “Gator” Dallmann, 62, of East Lake Lillian Township, died March 24. Service 11 a.m. April 4 at Peace Lutheran Church, Cosmos. Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel, Hector.

Cory deCathelineau, 46, of Willmar, died Feb. 1. Service 1 p.m. April 3 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Janet Hey, 84, of Spicer, died March 26. Service 11 a.m. April 3 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Timothy Lundquist, 55, of Willmar, died March 25. Service 1 p.m. April 3 at Assembly of God Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Dr. Phil Maus, 94, of Dawson, died March 23. Service 11 a.m. April 4 at Grace Lutheran Church, Dawson. Hanson & Dahl Funeral Home, Dawson.

Jason Nelson, 46, of Willmar, died March 4. Service 2 p.m. April 1 at First Lutheran Church of Norway Lake, New London. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

RECENT Obituaries:

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
