Funeral service listing published April 1, 2023
Area funerals scheduled through April 9, 2023
This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.
Mark “Gator” Dallmann, 62, of East Lake Lillian Township, died March 24. Service 11 a.m. April 4 at Peace Lutheran Church, Cosmos. Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel, Hector.
Cory deCathelineau, 46, of Willmar, died Feb. 1. Service 1 p.m. April 3 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.
Janet Hey, 84, of Spicer, died March 26. Service 11 a.m. April 3 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.
Timothy Lundquist, 55, of Willmar, died March 25. Service 1 p.m. April 3 at Assembly of God Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.
Dr. Phil Maus, 94, of Dawson, died March 23. Service 11 a.m. April 4 at Grace Lutheran Church, Dawson. Hanson & Dahl Funeral Home, Dawson.
Jason Nelson, 46, of Willmar, died March 4. Service 2 p.m. April 1 at First Lutheran Church of Norway Lake, New London. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.
