99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Funeral service listing published April 11, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through April 17, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Gladyce Alsum, 90, of Willmar, died April 5. Service 2:30 p.m. April 13 at Bunde Christian Reformed Church, Clara City. Tri-County Funeral Home, Prinsburg.

Dr. Paul Buhr, 80, of Olivia, died Feb. 18. Service 2 p.m. April 15 at Cross of Calvary Lutheran Church, Olivia. Dirks-Blem Funeral Home, Olivia.

Carolyn Davis, 85, of Willmar, died March 30. Service 11 a.m. April 11 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Roger Feist, 86, of Amery, Wisconsin, died March 22. Service 11 a.m. April 15 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Amery. Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Amery.

Richard Ford, 88, of New London, died March 29. Service 3 p.m. April 14 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home, Spicer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Betty Garberich, 93, of Hutchinson, died March 29. Service 2 p.m. April 11 at Faith Lutheran Church, Hutchinson. Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Home, Hutchinson.

Robert Hieronimus, 81, of Willmar, died Dec. 9, 2022. Service 11 a.m. April 14 at Vinje Lutheran Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Robert Jacobson, 98, of Willmar, died March 28. Service 2 p.m. April 15 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Kenneth Kopacek, 74, of Olivia, died April 3. Service 2 p.m. April 14 at Faith United Methodist Church, Olivia. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Ann LaPatka, 88, of Willmar, died Dec. 3, 2022. Service 11 a.m. April 14 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Mardella Matteson, 94, of Benson, died March 27. Service 1 p.m. April 12 at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home, Benson.

Herbert Sharstrom, 96, of Willmar, died March 3. Service 1 to 4 p.m. April 15 at the Willmar VFW.

Phyllis Skurdahl, 71, of Madison, died April 5. Service 11 a.m. April 13 at Borgund Lutheran Church, Madison. Zahrbock Funeral Home, Madison.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dean Sogge, 66, of Eden Valley, died March 29. Service 7 p.m. April 14 at Church of God, Eden Valley. Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Service, Litchfield.

Dianne Temple, 84, of Willmar, died March 26. Service 11 a.m. April 17 at First Presbyterian Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Paulette Tvete, 72, of Willmar, died March 18. Service 2 p.m. April 15 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Elaine Walker, 82, of New London, died March 25. Service 11 a.m. April 12 at Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home, Spicer.

RECENT Obituaries:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published April 11, 2023
April 11, 2023 04:58 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.WEACSchoolBoard.0019.jpg
Local
Willmar School Board adopts budget cuts, discusses operating levy
April 10, 2023 07:48 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Police tape and multiple law enforcement vehicles surround a Granite Falls, Minnesota, residence Monday, April 10, 2023, after an apparent shooting incident.
Breaking News
Local
Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigating use-of-force incident Monday in Granite Falls, Minnesota
April 10, 2023 07:29 PM
 · 
By  Susan Lunneborg
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Minnesota-Lynx.gif
Pro
Lynx have No. 2 pick in draft Monday with eye to future
April 09, 2023 04:58 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Willmar Cardinals logo
Prep
WCT Sports Spotlight: Deshawna Hodges and Kezia May join the show
April 06, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
The Masters
Pro
Rahm channels idol Ballesteros to win Masters
April 09, 2023 07:31 PM
 · 
By  Steve Keating / Reuters
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves
Pro
Karl-Anthony Towns paces Timberwolves past Pelicans
April 09, 2023 06:24 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media