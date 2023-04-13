99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Funeral service listing published April 13, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through April 20, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Gladyce Alsum, 90, of Willmar, died April 5. Service 2:30 p.m. April 13 at Bunde Christian Reformed Church, Clara City. Tri-County Funeral Home, Prinsburg.

Dr. Paul Buhr, 80, of Olivia, died Feb. 18. Service 2 p.m. April 15 at Cross of Calvary Lutheran Church, Olivia. Dirks-Blem Funeral Home, Olivia.

Richard Carroll, 52, of Willmar, died April 6. Service 3 to 7 p.m. April 14 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar and 7 to 10 p.m. at Robbins Island, Willmar.

Roger Feist, 86, of Amery, Wisconsin, died March 22. Service 11 a.m. April 15 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Amery. Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Amery.

Richard Ford, 88, of New London, died March 29. Service 3 p.m. April 14 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home, Spicer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bruce Heymer, 79, of Willmar, died April 9. Service 1 to 3 p.m. April 15 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Robert Hieronimus, 81, of Willmar, died Dec. 9, 2022. Service 11 a.m. April 14 at Vinje Lutheran Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Robert Hoyt, 83, of Willmar, died April 6. Service 11 a.m. April 15 at Assembly of God Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Robert Jacobson, 98, of Willmar, died March 28. Service 2 p.m. April 15 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Kenneth Kopacek, 74, of Olivia, died April 3. Service 2 p.m. April 14 at Faith United Methodist Church, Olivia. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Ann LaPatka, 88, of Willmar, died Dec. 3, 2022. Service 11 a.m. April 14 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Dale Nelson, 90, of Willmar, died March 24. Service 2 p.m. April 19 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Doris Olson, 85, of New London, died April 11. Service 10 a.m. April 14 at Nordland Lutheran Church, Paynesville. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

ADVERTISEMENT

James Olson, 72, of Sacred Heart, died April 9. Service 11 a.m. April 14 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Sacred Heart. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Inc., Olivia.

Mary Ann Schemmel, 76, of New London, died April 9. Service 10:30 a.m. April 17 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Willmar. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Herbert Sharstrom, 96, of Willmar, died March 3. Service 1 to 4 p.m. April 15 at the Willmar VFW.

Phyllis Skurdahl, 71, of Madison, died April 5. Service 11 a.m. April 13 at Borgund Lutheran Church, Madison. Zahrbock Funeral Home, Madison.

Dean Sogge, 66, of Eden Valley, died March 29. Service 7 p.m. April 14 at Church of God, Eden Valley. Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Service, Litchfield.

Dianne Temple, 84, of Willmar, died March 26. Service 11 a.m. April 17 at First Presbyterian Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Paulette Tvete, 72, of Willmar, died March 18. Service 2 p.m. April 15 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

RECENT Obituaries:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Junk Journal Art Program 041123 002.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Crafters give junk a new lease on life in Willmar Public Library program
April 13, 2023 05:26 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published April 13, 2023
April 13, 2023 05:04 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Snow melt is creating flooding issues on rural roadways in the area, including this Renville County township road.
Local
Western Minnesota's Lac qui Parle County issues flood advisory
April 12, 2023 02:48 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
050722.S.WCT.YME SB Aria Peters.JPG
Prep
Softball preview: YME banks on its seniors for a successful season
April 12, 2023 07:31 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar High School freshman shortstop Hannah Magnuson tags out a Fergus Falls runner at second base while playing host to the Otters in Willmar on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Prep
Softball preview: More experienced Cards are ready to take a step up
April 12, 2023 07:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Arianna Messer of Paynesville slides into home plate while hosting ACGC at home Monday, May 9, 2022.
Prep
Softball preview: Core four returners should lead Paynesville Bulldogs
April 12, 2023 07:20 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
041322.S.WCT.NLS softball Sydney Feist RaeAnn Holmquist.JPG
Prep
Softball preview: NLS aims for big improvements in 2023
April 12, 2023 07:15 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne