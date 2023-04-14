99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Funeral service listing published April 14, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through April 21, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:54 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Dr. Paul Buhr, 80, of Olivia, died Feb. 18. Service 2 p.m. April 15 at Cross of Calvary Lutheran Church, Olivia. Dirks-Blem Funeral Home, Olivia.

Kevin Burke, 54, of New London, died April 10. Service 11 a.m. April 17 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Richard Carroll, 52, of Willmar, died April 6. Service 3 to 7 p.m. April 14 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar and 7 to 10 p.m. at Robbins Island, Willmar.

Roger Feist, 86, of Amery, Wisconsin, died March 22. Service 11 a.m. April 15 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Amery. Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Amery.

Richard Ford, 88, of New London, died March 29. Service 3 p.m. April 14 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home, Spicer.

Bruce Heymer, 79, of Willmar, died April 9. Service 1 to 3 p.m. April 15 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Robert Hieronimus, 81, of Willmar, died Dec. 9, 2022. Service 11 a.m. April 14 at Vinje Lutheran Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Bruce Hinrichs, 64, of Clara City, died April 10. Service 10:30 a.m. April 17 at Bethany Reformed Church, Clara City. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Clara City.

Robert Hoyt, 83, of Willmar, died April 6. Service 11 a.m. April 15 at Assembly of God Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Kay Jacobs, 80, of Willmar, died April 12. Service 11 a.m. April 19 at the Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Robert Jacobson, 98, of Willmar, died March 28. Service 2 p.m. April 15 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Kenneth Kopacek, 74, of Olivia, died April 3. Service 2 p.m. April 14 at Faith United Methodist Church, Olivia. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Ann LaPatka, 88, of Willmar, died Dec. 3, 2022. Service 11 a.m. April 14 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Gerrit Link, 98, of Renville, died April 11. Service 10:30 a.m. April 17 at First Lutheran Church, Renville. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville.

Dale Nelson, 90, of Willmar, died March 24. Service 2 p.m. April 19 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Doris Olson, 85, of New London, died April 11. Service 10 a.m. April 14 at Nordland Lutheran Church, Paynesville. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

James Olson, 72, of Sacred Heart, died April 9. Service 11 a.m. April 14 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Sacred Heart. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Mary Ann Schemmel, 76, of New London, died April 9. Service 10:30 a.m. April 17 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Willmar. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Herbert Sharstrom, 96, of Willmar, died March 3. Service 1 to 4 p.m. April 15 at the Willmar Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

Dean Sogge, 66, of Eden Valley, died March 29. Service 7 p.m. April 14 at Church of God, Eden Valley. Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Service, Litchfield.

Dianne Temple, 84, of Willmar, died March 26. Service 11 a.m. April 17 at First Presbyterian Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Paulette Tvete, 72, of Willmar, died March 18. Service 2 p.m. April 15 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Janice Ulferts, 82, of Willmar, died April 12. Service 11 a.m. April 18 at the Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

