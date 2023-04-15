99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Funeral service listing published April 15, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through April 22, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:57 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Dr. Paul Buhr, 80, of Olivia, died Feb. 18. Service 2 p.m. April 15 at Cross of Calvary Lutheran Church, Olivia. Dirks-Blem Funeral Home, Olivia.

Kevin Burke, 54, of New London, died April 10. Service 11 a.m. April 17 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Roger Feist, 86, of Amery, Wisconsin, died March 22. Service 11 a.m. April 15 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Amery. Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Amery.

Irmgarde Hendrickson, 94, of Hancock, died April 13. Service 11 a.m. April 18 at West Zion Lutheran Church, Starbuck. Starbuck Funeral Home.

Bruce Heymer, 79, of Willmar, died April 9. Service 1 to 3 p.m. April 15 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Bruce Hinrichs, 64, of Clara City, died April 10. Service 10:30 a.m. April 17 at Bethany Reformed Church, Clara City. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Clara City.

Robert Hoyt, 83, of Willmar, died April 6. Service 11 a.m. April 15 at Assembly of God Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Kay Jacobs, 80, of Willmar, died April 12. Service 11 a.m. April 19 at the Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Robert Jacobson, 98, of Willmar, died March 28. Service 2 p.m. April 15 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Gerrit Link, 98, of Renville, died April 11. Service 10:30 a.m. April 17 at First Lutheran Church, Renville. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville.

Dale Nelson, 90, of Willmar, died March 24. Service 2 p.m. April 19 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Bernie Roggenbuck, 78, of Willmar, died Dec. 27, 2022. Service 11 a.m. April 22 at Church of St. Mary’s in Willmar.

Mary Ann Schemmel, 76, of New London, died April 9. Service 10:30 a.m. April 17 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Willmar. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

David Schleusner, 87, of Spicer, died Jan. 27. Service 11 a.m. April 22 at Living Word Lutheran Church, New London. Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home, Spicer.

Herbert Sharstrom, 96, of Willmar, died March 3. Service 1 to 4 p.m. April 15 at the Willmar Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

Dianne Temple, 84, of Willmar, died March 26. Service 11 a.m. April 17 at First Presbyterian Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Paulette Tvete, 72, of Willmar, died March 18. Service 2 p.m. April 15 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Janice Ulferts, 82, of Willmar, died April 12. Service 11 a.m. April 18 at the Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Maurice Woelfel, 92, of Bird Island, died April 11. Service 1:15 p.m. April 18 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bird Island. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
