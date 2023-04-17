99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Funeral service listing published April 17, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through April 22, 2023

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:13 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Kevin Burke, 54, of New London, died April 10. Service 11 a.m. April 17 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Irmgarde Hendrickson, 94, of Hancock, died April 13. Service 11 a.m. April 18 at West Zion Lutheran Church, Starbuck. Starbuck Funeral Home.

Bruce Hinrichs, 64, of Clara City, died April 10. Service 10:30 a.m. April 17 at Bethany Reformed Church, Clara City. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Clara City.

Kay Jacobs, 80, of Willmar, died April 12. Service 11 a.m. April 19 at the Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Gerrit Link, 98, of Renville, died April 11. Service 10:30 a.m. April 17 at First Lutheran Church, Renville. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville.

Dale Nelson, 90, of Willmar, died March 24. Service 2 p.m. April 19 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Bernie Roggenbuck, 78, of Willmar, died Dec. 27, 2022. Service 11 a.m. April 22 at Church of St. Mary’s in Willmar.

Mary Ann Schemmel, 76, of New London, died April 9. Service 10:30 a.m. April 17 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Willmar. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

David Schleusner, 87, of Spicer, died Jan. 27. Service 11 a.m. April 22 at Living Word Lutheran Church, New London. Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home, Spicer.

Dianne Temple, 84, of Willmar, died March 26. Service 11 a.m. April 17 at First Presbyterian Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Janice Ulferts, 82, of Willmar, died April 12. Service 11 a.m. April 18 at the Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Maurice Woelfel, 92, of Bird Island, died April 11. Service 1:15 p.m. April 18 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bird Island. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service.

