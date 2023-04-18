Funeral service listing published April 17, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

William Gass Jr., 87, of Bird Island, died April 13. Service 1:15 p.m. April 25 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bird Island. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service.

Irmgarde Hendrickson, 94, of Hancock, died April 13. Service 11 a.m. April 18 at West Zion Lutheran Church, Starbuck. Starbuck Funeral Home.

Kay Jacobs, 80, of Willmar, died April 12. Service 11 a.m. April 19 at the Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Dale Nelson, 90, of Willmar, died March 24. Service 2 p.m. April 19 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Bernie Roggenbuck, 78, of Willmar, died Dec. 27, 2022. Service 11 a.m. April 22 at Church of St. Mary in Willmar.

David Schleusner, 87, of Spicer, died Jan. 27. Service 11 a.m. April 22 at Living Word Lutheran Church, New London. Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home, Spicer.

Janice Ulferts, 82, of Willmar, died April 12. Service 11 a.m. April 18 at the Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Maurice Woelfel, 92, of Bird Island, died April 11. Service 1:15 p.m. April 18 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bird Island. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service.