Funeral service listing published April 19, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through April 26, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Michael Butler, 77, of Darwin, died April 15. Service 3 p.m. April 21 at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel, Hutchinson. 

Ranee Dahl, 86, of Sacred Heart, died April 17. Service 11 a.m. April 22 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Sacred Heart. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

William Gass Jr., 87, of Bird Island, died April 13. Service 1:15 p.m. April 25 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bird Island. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Virgil Heesch, 103, of Willmar, died April 14. Service 1 p.m. April 19 at Good Hope Lutheran Church, Titonka, Iowa. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Kay Jacobs, 80, of Willmar, died April 12. Service 11 a.m. April 19 at the Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Dale Nelson, 90, of Willmar, died March 24. Service 2 p.m. April 19 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Cheryl Pinske, 68, of Paynesville, died April 16. Service 11 a.m. April 21 at Paynesville Lutheran Church. Johnson Funeral Home, Paynesville.

Bernie Roggenbuck, 78, of Willmar, died Dec. 27, 2022. Service 11 a.m. April 22 at Church of St. Mary in Willmar.

David Schleusner, 87, of Spicer, died Jan. 27. Service 11 a.m. April 22 at Living Word Lutheran Church, New London. Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home, Spicer.

Gary Stegeman, 76, of rural Glenwood, died April 11. Service 2 to 4 p.m. April 23 at Zniewski Funeral Home, Benson.

West Central Tribune staff report
West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
