Funeral service listing published April 21, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Mitchell “Mick” Boone, 78, of Benson, died April 17. Service 2 p.m. April 22 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home, Benson.

Michael Butler, 77, of Darwin, died April 15. Service 3 p.m. April 21 at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel, Hutchinson.

Ranee Dahl, 86, of Sacred Heart, died April 17. Service 11 a.m. April 22 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Sacred Heart. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Richard “Rick” Dahlgren, 76, of Bird Island, died Jan. 31. Service 3 p.m. April 28 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Bird Island. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Herbert Dutt, 93, of Willmar, died April 14. Service 2 p.m. April 28 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

William Gass Jr., 87, of Bird Island, died April 13. Service 1:15 p.m. April 25 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bird Island. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Tammy Koehler, 64, of Olivia, died April 16. Service 11 a.m. April 24 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Bird Island. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Cheryl Pinske, 68, of Paynesville, died April 16. Service 11 a.m. April 21 at Paynesville Lutheran Church. Johnson Funeral Home, Paynesville.

Bernie Roggenbuck, 78, of Willmar, died Dec. 27, 2022. Service 11 a.m. April 22 at Church of St. Mary in Willmar.

Robert Rothmeier, 66, of Olivia, died April 17. Service 10:30 a.m. April 21 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Olivia. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

David Schleusner, 87, of Spicer, died Jan. 27. Service 11 a.m. April 22 at Living Word Lutheran Church, New London. Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home, Spicer.

Gary Stegeman, 76, of rural Glenwood, died April 11. Service 2 to 4 p.m. April 23 at Zniewski Funeral Home, Benson.