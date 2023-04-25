99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Funeral service listing published April 25, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through May 1, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Elaine Budach, 96, of Willmar, died March 4. Service 2 p.m. April 29 at Vinje Lutheran Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Richard “Rick” Dahlgren, 76, of Bird Island, died Jan. 31. Service 3 p.m. April 28 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Bird Island. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Herbert Dutt, 93, of Willmar, died April 14. Service 2 p.m. April 28 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

William Gass Jr., 87, of Bird Island, died April 13. Service 1:15 p.m. April 25 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bird Island. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Doris Johnson, 95, of North Branch, died Feb. 2. Service 11 a.m. April 29 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Almelund. Grandstand Funeral Home and Cremation Service, North Branch.

Linda Johnson, 72, of Atwater, died Jan. 3. Service 11 a.m. April 29 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Atwater.

Melville Linn, 86, of Arden Hills, formerly of Lake Lillian, died April 20. Service 11 a.m. April 26 at United Lutheran Church, Lake Lillian. K-M Funeral Home, Lake Lillian.

