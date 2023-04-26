Funeral service listing published April 26, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Elaine Budach, 96, of Willmar, died March 4. Service 2 p.m. April 29 at Vinje Lutheran Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Richard “Rick” Dahlgren, 76, of Bird Island, died Jan. 31. Service 3 p.m. April 28 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Bird Island. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Timothy Daniels, 63, of Willmar, died April 23. Service 11 a.m. April 29 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Herbert Dutt, 93, of Willmar, died April 14. Service 2 p.m. April 28 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Richard “Rick” Falk, 64, of Kerkhoven, died April 21. Service 11 a.m. April 28 at Kerkhoven Lutheran Church, Kerkhoven. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Doris Johnson, 95, of North Branch, died Feb. 2. Service 11 a.m. April 29 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Almelund. Grandstand Funeral Home and Cremation Service, North Branch.

Linda Johnson, 72, of Atwater, died Jan. 3. Service 11 a.m. April 29 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Atwater.

Melville Linn, 86, of Arden Hills, formerly of Lake Lillian, died April 20. Service 11 a.m. April 26 at United Lutheran Church, Lake Lillian. K-M Funeral Home, Lake Lillian.

Robby Smith, 54, of Willmar, died April 22. Service 2 p.m. May 1 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.