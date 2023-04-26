99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Funeral service listing published April 26, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through May 3, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Elaine Budach, 96, of Willmar, died March 4. Service 2 p.m. April 29 at Vinje Lutheran Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Richard “Rick” Dahlgren, 76, of Bird Island, died Jan. 31. Service 3 p.m. April 28 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Bird Island. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Timothy Daniels, 63, of Willmar, died April 23. Service 11 a.m. April 29 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Herbert Dutt, 93, of Willmar, died April 14. Service 2 p.m. April 28 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Richard “Rick” Falk, 64, of Kerkhoven, died April 21. Service 11 a.m. April 28 at Kerkhoven Lutheran Church, Kerkhoven. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doris Johnson, 95, of North Branch, died Feb. 2. Service 11 a.m. April 29 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Almelund. Grandstand Funeral Home and Cremation Service, North Branch.

Linda Johnson, 72, of Atwater, died Jan. 3. Service 11 a.m. April 29 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Atwater.

Melville Linn, 86, of Arden Hills, formerly of Lake Lillian, died April 20. Service 11 a.m. April 26 at United Lutheran Church, Lake Lillian. K-M Funeral Home, Lake Lillian.

Robby Smith, 54, of Willmar, died April 22. Service 2 p.m. May 1 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

RECENT Obituaries:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Bee on a red flower.JPG
Members Only
Local
There are plenty of options when it comes to planting lawns and flowers for pollinators
April 26, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Willmar Educators 041823 001.jpg
Local
Willmar Public Schools teachers say Willmar's 'cool' comes from its diversity
April 26, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Steve Dresler spins wife Kristin Dresler around as they dance to the tunes of The Johnny Holm Band during Rockin' Robbins at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Arts and Entertainment
Seventh annual Rockin' Robbins lineup released, Willmar outdoor concert series to kick off July 11
April 26, 2023 06:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
WCT.STOCK.GirlsSoftballPreviewLead.2023.jpg
Prep
Girls softball previews 2023
April 16, 2023 11:05 AM
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.009.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Willmar Boys and Girls Track and Field at Central Lakes Triangular, Tuesday, April 25, 2023
April 25, 2023 11:43 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Paynesville junior Brayden Pung, right, throws to first baseman Josiah Utsch for an out during a Central Minnesota Conference game against BBE on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
Prep
PHOTOS: Paynesville Bulldogs vs. BBE Jaguars baseball Tuesday, April 25, 2023
April 25, 2023 11:27 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Paynesville senior Max Athmann grins while rounding third base after hitting a three-run home run during a Central Minnesota Conference game against BBE on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Paynesville.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Paynesville Bulldogs' bats come alive against BBE Jaguars
April 25, 2023 11:24 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown