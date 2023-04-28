99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Funeral service listing published April 28, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through May 5, 2023

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Elaine Budach, 96, of Willmar, died March 4. Service 2 p.m. April 29 at Vinje Lutheran Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Richard “Rick” Dahlgren, 76, of Bird Island, died Jan. 31. Service 3 p.m. April 28 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Bird Island. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia.

Timothy Daniels, 63, of Willmar, died April 23. Service 11 a.m. April 29 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Herbert Dutt, 93, of Willmar, died April 14. Service 2 p.m. April 28 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Richard “Rick” Falk, 64, of Kerkhoven, died April 21. Service 11 a.m. April 28 at Kerkhoven Lutheran Church, Kerkhoven. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Rita Gravley, 79, of Spicer, died Jan. 7. Service 11 a.m. May 5 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Spicer. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Doris Johnson, 95, of North Branch, died Feb. 2. Service 11 a.m. April 29 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Almelund. Grandstand Funeral Home and Cremation Service, North Branch.

Linda Johnson, 72, of Atwater, died Jan. 3. Service 11 a.m. April 29 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Atwater.

Robby Smith, 54, of Willmar, died April 22. Service 2 p.m. May 1 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

West Central Tribune staff report
