Funeral service listing published April 29, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through May 7, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Elaine Budach, 96, of Willmar, died March 4. Service 2 p.m. April 29 at Vinje Lutheran Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Timothy Daniels, 63, of Willmar, died April 23. Service 11 a.m. April 29 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Jean Deadrick, 84, of Paynesville, died March 18. Service 10:30 a.m. May 6 at St. Louis Catholic Church, Paynesville. Johnson Funeral Home, Paynesville.

Rita Gravley, 79, of Spicer, died Jan. 7. Service 11 a.m. May 5 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Spicer. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Doris Johnson, 95, of North Branch, died Feb. 2. Service 11 a.m. April 29 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Almelund. Grandstand Funeral Home and Cremation Service, North Branch.

Linda Johnson, 72, of Atwater, died Jan. 3. Service 11 a.m. April 29 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Atwater.

Evelyn “Evie” Paulson, 91, of Willmar, died April 25. Service 11 a.m. May 1 at Refuge Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Robby Smith, 54, of Willmar, died April 22. Service 2 p.m. May 1 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Daniel Sweep, 66, of New London, died April 24. Service 1 p.m. May 5 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Alan Volkenant, 74, of Willmar, formerly of Ortonville, died Dec. 15, 2022. Service 1 to 4 p.m. May 6 at VFW in Ortonville. Zahrbock Funeral Home.

