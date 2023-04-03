99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Funeral service listing published April 3, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through April 10, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:09 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Lorna Brehmer, 71, of Madison, died March 27. Service 11 a.m. April 7 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Madison. Zahrbock Funeral Home.

Mark “Gator” Dallmann, 62, of East Lake Lillian Township, died March 24. Service 11 a.m. April 4 at Peace Lutheran Church, Cosmos. Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel, Hector.

Cory deCathelineau, 46, of Willmar, died Feb. 1. Service 1 p.m. April 3 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Janet Hey, 84, of Spicer, died March 26. Service 11 a.m. April 3 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Timothy Lundquist, 55, of Willmar, died March 25. Service 1 p.m. April 3 at Assembly of God Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Phil Maus, 94, of Dawson, died March 23. Service 11 a.m. April 4 at Grace Lutheran Church, Dawson. Hanson & Dahl Funeral Home, Dawson.

Donna Olson, 97, of Big Sandy Lake, formerly of Sunburg, died March 29. Service 11 a.m. April 7 at Hope Lutheran Church, Sunburg. Peterson Brothers Sunburg Funeral Home.

RECENT Obituaries:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Mel Odens March 28 2023.JPG
Local
Kandiyohi County Public Works planning $17 million in road work this year
April 03, 2023 05:41 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published April 3, 2022
April 03, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
storm4pm.040223.jpg
Local
Snowfall measured 4-8 inches Friday in Willmar area, another 2-5 inches possible this week
April 02, 2023 05:39 PM
 · 
By  Susan Lunneborg
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship-Louisiana State vs Iowa
College
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: No. 3 LSU coasts to national championship vs. No. 2 Iowa
April 02, 2023 06:23 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Northam / Field Level Media
San Diego State guard Lamont Butler (right) scores the game-winning basket over Florida Atlantic guard Nicholas Boyd (2) in a men's NCAA Tournament Final Four game April 1, 2023, in Houston.
College
MEN'S NCAA TOURNAMENT: San Diego State rallies, defeats Florida Atlantic on buzzer-beater
April 01, 2023 07:57 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field roundup: Willmar boys, girls each finish 4th at CLC championships
April 02, 2023 06:28 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
Softball: Ridgewater loses twice Saturday at Crossover Tournament
April 02, 2023 06:23 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott