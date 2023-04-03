Funeral service listing published April 3, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Lorna Brehmer, 71, of Madison, died March 27. Service 11 a.m. April 7 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Madison. Zahrbock Funeral Home.

Mark “Gator” Dallmann, 62, of East Lake Lillian Township, died March 24. Service 11 a.m. April 4 at Peace Lutheran Church, Cosmos. Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel, Hector.

Cory deCathelineau, 46, of Willmar, died Feb. 1. Service 1 p.m. April 3 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Janet Hey, 84, of Spicer, died March 26. Service 11 a.m. April 3 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Timothy Lundquist, 55, of Willmar, died March 25. Service 1 p.m. April 3 at Assembly of God Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Dr. Phil Maus, 94, of Dawson, died March 23. Service 11 a.m. April 4 at Grace Lutheran Church, Dawson. Hanson & Dahl Funeral Home, Dawson.

Donna Olson, 97, of Big Sandy Lake, formerly of Sunburg, died March 29. Service 11 a.m. April 7 at Hope Lutheran Church, Sunburg. Peterson Brothers Sunburg Funeral Home.