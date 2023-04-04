50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Funeral service listing published April 4, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through April 11, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Lorna Brehmer, 71, of Madison, died March 27. Service 11 a.m. April 7 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Madison. Zahrbock Funeral Home.

Mark “Gator” Dallmann, 62, of East Lake Lillian Township, died March 24. Service 11 a.m. April 4 at Peace Lutheran Church, Cosmos. Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel, Hector.

Dr. Phil Maus, 94, of Dawson, died March 23. Service 11 a.m. April 4 at Grace Lutheran Church, Dawson. Hanson & Dahl Funeral Home, Dawson.

Donna Olson, 97, of Big Sandy Lake, formerly of Sunburg, died March 29. Service 11 a.m. April 7 at Hope Lutheran Church, Sunburg. Peterson Brothers Sunburg Funeral Home.

RECENT Obituaries:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published April 4, 2023
April 04, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
weaMain.040423.jpg
Local
Mixed precip and wind forecast for Willmar as Dakotas, northern Minnesota brace for brunt of storm Tuesday
April 03, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Susan Lunneborg
Wsa.fire.Structure fire.jpg
Local
Updated: Woman found dead following house fire in the Lower Sioux Indian Community
April 03, 2023 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
TOMF 040123.002.jpg
Sports
Another successful ‘Jam the Gym’
April 02, 2023 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
TOMF 040123.0014.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Tim Orth Memorial Foundation's "Jam the Gym", Saturday, April 1, 2023
April 02, 2023 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field roundup: Willmar boys, girls each finish 4th at CLC championships
April 02, 2023 06:28 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
Softball: Ridgewater loses twice Saturday at Crossover Tournament
April 02, 2023 06:23 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott