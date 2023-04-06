Funeral service listing published April 6, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Lorna Brehmer, 71, of Madison, died March 27. Service 11 a.m. April 7 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Madison. Zahrbock Funeral Home, Madison.

Mary Ann Cotten, 82, of Willmar, died April 1. Service 3 p.m. April 6 at Washburn-McReavy Glen Haven Chapel, Crystal.

Carolyn Davis, 85, of Willmar, died March 30. Service 11 a.m. April 11 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Lauren Espinoza, 1 ½, of Raymond, died April 2. Service 12 p.m. April 8 at Bunde Christian Reformed Church, Clara City. Tri-County Funeral Home, Prinsburg.

Betty Garberich, 93, of Hutchinson, died March 29. Service 2 p.m. April 11 at Faith Lutheran Church, Hutchinson. Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Home, Hutchinson.

Mardella Matteson, 94, of Benson, died March 27. Service 1 p.m. April 12 at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home, Benson.

Elizabeth Morales, 72, of Willmar, died March 30. Service 11 a.m. April 7 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Steven Nelson, 75, of Black Hawk, South Dakota, died April 1. Service 11 a.m. April 8 at Kinkade Funeral Chapel, Sturgis, South Dakota.

Donna Olson, 97, of Big Sandy Lake, formerly of Sunburg, died March 29. Service 11 a.m. April 7 at Hope Lutheran Church, Sunburg. Peterson Brothers Sunburg Funeral Home.

Adam Trask, 37, of Atwater, died March 30. Service 1:30 p.m. April 6 at Assembly of God Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Elaine Walker, 82, of New London, died March 25. Service 11 a.m. April 12 at Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home, Spicer.

Violet Werder, 103, of Willmar, died April 1. Service 2:30 p.m. April 7 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Genevieve Zuidema, 86, of Willmar, died March 30. Service 2 p.m. April 7 at Bunde Christian Reformed Church, Clara City. Wing-Bain Funeral Home, Clara City .

