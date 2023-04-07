50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
News Local

Funeral service listing published April 7, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through April 14, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Dale Beekman, 83, of Blaine, formerly of Renville, died April 3. Service 11 a.m. April 10 at Faith Christian Reform Church, New Brighton. Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services, River Falls, Wisconsin.

Lorna Brehmer, 71, of Madison, died March 27. Service 11 a.m. April 7 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Madison. Zahrbock Funeral Home, Madison.

Rita Broers, 81, of Clara City, died April 4. Service 11 a.m. April 8 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Clara City. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Clara City.

Carolyn Davis, 85, of Willmar, died March 30. Service 11 a.m. April 11 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Lauren Espinoza, 1 ½, of Raymond, died April 2. Service 12 p.m. April 8 at Bunde Christian Reformed Church, Clara City. Tri-County Funeral Home, Prinsburg.

Betty Garberich, 93, of Hutchinson, died March 29. Service 2 p.m. April 11 at Faith Lutheran Church, Hutchinson. Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Home, Hutchinson.

Robert Hieronimus, 81, of Willmar, died Dec. 9, 2022. Service 11 a.m. April 14 at Vinje Lutheran Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Ann LaPatka, 88, of Willmar, died Dec. 3, 2022. Service 11 a.m. April 14 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Mardella Matteson, 94, of Benson, died March 27. Service 1 p.m. April 12 at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home, Benson.

Elizabeth Morales, 72, of Willmar, died March 30. Service 11 a.m. April 7 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Steven Nelson, 75, of Black Hawk, South Dakota, died April 1. Service 11 a.m. April 8 at Kinkade Funeral Chapel, Sturgis, South Dakota.

Donna Olson, 97, of Big Sandy Lake, formerly of Sunburg, died March 29. Service 11 a.m. April 7 at Hope Lutheran Church, Sunburg. Peterson Brothers Sunburg Funeral Home.

Dean Sogge, 66, of Eden Valley, died March 29. Service 7 p.m. April 14 at Church of God, Eden Valley. Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Service, Litchfield.

Elaine Walker, 82, of New London, died March 25. Service 11 a.m. April 12 at Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home, Spicer.

Violet Werder, 103, of Willmar, died April 1. Service 2:30 p.m. April 7 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Genevieve Zuidema, 86, of Willmar, died March 30. Service 2 p.m. April 7 at Bunde Christian Reformed Church, Clara City. Wing-Bain Funeral Home, Clara City.

RECENT Obituaries:

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
