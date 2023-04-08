Funeral service listing published April 8, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Gladyce Alsum, 90, of Willmar, died April 5. Service 2:30 p.m. April 13 at Bunde Christian Reformed Church, Clara City. Tri-CountyFuneral Home, Prinsburg.

Dale Beekman, 83, of Blaine, formerly of Renville, died April 3. Service 11 a.m. April 10 at Faith Christian Reform Church, New Brighton. Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services, River Falls, Wisconsin.

Rita Broers, 81, of Clara City, died April 4. Service 11 a.m. April 8 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Clara City. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Clara City.

Dr. Paul Buhr, 80, of Olivia, died Feb. 18. Service 2 p.m. April 15 at Cross of Calvary Lutheran Church, Olivia. Dirks-Blem Funeral Home, Olivia.

Carolyn Davis, 85, of Willmar, died March 30. Service 11 a.m. April 11 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Lauren Espinoza, 1 ½, of Raymond, died April 2. Service 12 p.m. April 8 at Bunde Christian Reformed Church, Clara City. Tri-County Funeral Home, Prinsburg.

Roger Feist, 86, of Amery, Wisconsin, died March 22. Service 11 a.m. April 15 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Amery. Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Amery.

Richard Ford, 88, of New London, died March 29. Service 3 p.m. April 14 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home, Spicer.

Betty Garberich, 93, of Hutchinson, died March 29. Service 2 p.m. April 11 at Faith Lutheran Church, Hutchinson. Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Home, Hutchinson.

Robert Hieronimus, 81, of Willmar, died Dec. 9, 2022. Service 11 a.m. April 14 at Vinje Lutheran Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Robert Jacobson, 98, of Willmar, died March 28. Service 2 p.m. April 15 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Ann LaPatka, 88, of Willmar, died Dec. 3, 2022. Service 11 a.m. April 14 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Dustin Lavoie, 30, of Marshall, formerly of Willmar, died April 2. Service 11 a.m. April 10 at Hamilton Funeral Home, Marshall.

Mardella Matteson, 94, of Benson, died March 27. Service 1 p.m. April 12 at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home, Benson.

Steven Nelson, 75, of Black Hawk, South Dakota, died April 1. Service 11 a.m. April 8 at Kinkade Funeral Chapel, Sturgis, South Dakota.

Herbert Sharstrom, 96, of Willmar, died March 3. Service 1 to 4 p.m. April 15 at the Willmar VFW.

Dean Sogge, 66, of Eden Valley, died March 29. Service 7 p.m. April 14 at Church of God, Eden Valley. Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Service, Litchfield.

Paulette Tvete, 72, of Willmar, died March 18. Service 2 p.m. April 15 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Elaine Walker, 82, of New London, died March 25. Service 11 a.m. April 12 at Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home, Spicer.