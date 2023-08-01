Funeral service listing published Aug. 1, 2023
Area funerals scheduled through Aug. 7, 2023
This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.
Ernest “Ernie” Carlson Jr., 89, of Willmar, died July 20. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 1 at Vinje Lutheran Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.
Judy Evans, 77, of Andover, formerly Maple Grove, died July 22. Service 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.
Curtis Norskog, 93, of Fort Collins, Colorado, formerly of Willmar, died April 21. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson & Johnson Funeral Homes, Willmar.
Martin Ulferts, 54, of Michigan City, Indiana, died June 29. Service 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 6 at Benson/Ulferts farm at 2944 180th Street Southeast, Atwater.
