Funeral service listing published Aug. 1, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through Aug. 7, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:06 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Ernest “Ernie” Carlson Jr., 89, of Willmar, died July 20. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 1 at Vinje Lutheran Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Judy Evans, 77, of Andover, formerly Maple Grove, died July 22. Service 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Curtis Norskog, 93, of Fort Collins, Colorado, formerly of Willmar, died April 21. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson & Johnson Funeral Homes, Willmar.

Martin Ulferts, 54, of Michigan City, Indiana, died June 29. Service 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 6 at Benson/Ulferts farm at 2944 180th Street Southeast, Atwater.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
