Funeral service listing published Aug. 11, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through Aug. 18, 2023

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Sharon Brogren, 86, of Willmar, died Aug. 4 Service 11 a.m. Aug. 11 at First Covenant Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Elaine deCathelineau, 87, of New London, died July 27. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 11 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Derek DuHoux, 34, of Clara City, died Aug. 2. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 11 at Bethany Reformed Church, Clara City. Wing-Bain Funeral Home, Clara City.

Verla Enestvedt, 84, of Willmar, died Aug. 6. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Sacred Heart. Sunset Funeral Association.

Lynette Hauser, 83, of Willmar, died July 31. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 11 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Raymond. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Carolyn Kubesh, 67, of Brainerd, died Aug. 6. Service 12 p.m. Aug. 12 at Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.

Kenton Magnuson, 66, of Willmar, died July 19. Service 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Kenneth Odland, 93, of Willmar, died March 2. Service 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at Crow River Lutheran Cemetery, Belgrade. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

James Samuelson, 91, of Willmar, formerly of Sacred Heart and Diamond Lake, died Aug. 6. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 14 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Sacred Heart. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville.

Mary Jane Stredde, 88, of Willmar, died July 28. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, near Pennock. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Carol Sundin, 78, of Lake Lillian, died Aug. 8. Service 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 11 at K-M Funeral Home, Lake Lillian.

Samuel “Sam” Sundin, 82, of Lake Lillian, died July 30. Service 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at United Lutheran Church, Lake Lillian. K-M Funeral Home, Lake Lillian.

Patrick Williams, 88, of Spicer, died July 26. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 14 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Spicer. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
