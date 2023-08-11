Funeral service listing published Aug. 11, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Sharon Brogren, 86, of Willmar, died Aug. 4 Service 11 a.m. Aug. 11 at First Covenant Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Elaine deCathelineau, 87, of New London, died July 27. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 11 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Derek DuHoux, 34, of Clara City, died Aug. 2. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 11 at Bethany Reformed Church, Clara City. Wing-Bain Funeral Home, Clara City.

Verla Enestvedt, 84, of Willmar, died Aug. 6. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Sacred Heart. Sunset Funeral Association.

Lynette Hauser, 83, of Willmar, died July 31. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 11 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Raymond. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Carolyn Kubesh, 67, of Brainerd, died Aug. 6. Service 12 p.m. Aug. 12 at Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.

Kenton Magnuson, 66, of Willmar, died July 19. Service 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Kenneth Odland, 93, of Willmar, died March 2. Service 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at Crow River Lutheran Cemetery, Belgrade. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

James Samuelson, 91, of Willmar, formerly of Sacred Heart and Diamond Lake, died Aug. 6. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 14 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Sacred Heart. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville.

Mary Jane Stredde, 88, of Willmar, died July 28. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, near Pennock. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Carol Sundin, 78, of Lake Lillian, died Aug. 8. Service 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 11 at K-M Funeral Home, Lake Lillian.

Samuel “Sam” Sundin, 82, of Lake Lillian, died July 30. Service 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at United Lutheran Church, Lake Lillian. K-M Funeral Home, Lake Lillian.

Patrick Williams, 88, of Spicer, died July 26. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 14 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Spicer. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

