Funeral service listing published Aug. 12, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Beverly Ehret, 86, of Willmar, died July 5. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 18 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home, Benson.

Verla Enestvedt, 84, of Willmar, died Aug. 6. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Sacred Heart. Sunset Funeral Association.

Carolyn Kubesh, 67, of Brainerd, died Aug. 6. Service 12 p.m. Aug. 12 at Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.

Kenton Magnuson, 66, of Willmar, died July 19. Service 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Wayne Norstedt, 84, of New London, died Aug. 9 Service 12 p.m. Aug. 14 at Peace Lutheran Church, New London. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Kenneth Odland, 93, of Willmar, died March 2. Service 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at Crow River Lutheran Cemetery, Belgrade. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

James Samuelson, 91, of Willmar, formerly of Sacred Heart and Diamond Lake, died Aug. 6. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 14 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Sacred Heart. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville.

Mary Jane Stredde, 88, of Willmar, died July 28. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, near Pennock. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Samuel “Sam” Sundin, 82, of Lake Lillian, died July 30. Service 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at United Lutheran Church, Lake Lillian. K-M Funeral Home, Lake Lillian.

Jean Watkins, 94, of Rapid City, died Aug. 8. Service 2 p.m. Aug. 19 at First Baptist Church, Rapid City. Kirk Funeral Home, Rapid City.

Patrick Williams, 88, of Spicer, died July 26. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 14 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Spicer. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.