Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Funeral service listing published Aug. 12, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through Aug. 19, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Beverly Ehret, 86, of Willmar, died July 5. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 18 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home, Benson.

Verla Enestvedt, 84, of Willmar, died Aug. 6. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Sacred Heart. Sunset Funeral Association.

Carolyn Kubesh, 67, of Brainerd, died Aug. 6. Service 12 p.m. Aug. 12 at Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.

Kenton Magnuson, 66, of Willmar, died July 19. Service 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Wayne Norstedt, 84, of New London, died Aug. 9 Service 12 p.m. Aug. 14 at Peace Lutheran Church, New London. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenneth Odland, 93, of Willmar, died March 2. Service 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at Crow River Lutheran Cemetery, Belgrade. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

James Samuelson, 91, of Willmar, formerly of Sacred Heart and Diamond Lake, died Aug. 6. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 14 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Sacred Heart. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville.

Mary Jane Stredde, 88, of Willmar, died July 28. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, near Pennock. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Samuel “Sam” Sundin, 82, of Lake Lillian, died July 30. Service 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at United Lutheran Church, Lake Lillian. K-M Funeral Home, Lake Lillian.

Jean Watkins, 94, of Rapid City, died Aug. 8. Service 2 p.m. Aug. 19 at First Baptist Church, Rapid City. Kirk Funeral Home, Rapid City.

Patrick Williams, 88, of Spicer, died July 26. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 14 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Spicer. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

RECENT Obituaries:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Pen House Boba 072823 001.jpg
Members Only
Business
Young entrepreneur opens boba shop in downtown Willmar
26m ago
 · 
By  Levi Jones
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published Aug. 12, 2023
1h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A topographical map showing the outline of 80 acres of land of which the Minnesota Army National Guard would like to acquire at least 40 acres from the city of Willmar.
Local
City of Willmar deal with National Guard could move more quickly than expected
13h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers blast 4 homers in another win, 7-2
6h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
Amateur baseball: Bird Island blanks Regal in Region 14C
8h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070623.002.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: This Stinger has trust
15h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Ryan Schultz YME 2_26_22 081123.jpg
College
Women's Basketball: Ryan Schultz takes the leap to Ridgewater
15h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown