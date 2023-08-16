Funeral service listing published Aug. 16, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Richard Bergeth, 95, of Devils Lake, North Dakota, died Aug. 4. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 22 at Gibertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Beverly Ehret, 86, of Willmar, died July 5. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 18 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home, Benson.

Kenneth Falk, 85, of Omaha, Nebraska, formerly of Murdock, died Dec. 10, 2022. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 19 at Bethesda Lutheran Church, Murdock. Zniewski Funeral Home.

Jeanne Johnson, 94, of Willmar, died March 15. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 19 at Bethesda Lutheran Church, Murdock. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Elaine O’Neal, 79, of Granite Falls, died Aug. 9. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 18 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Granite Falls. Wing-Bain Funeral Home.

Dr. Roger Strand, 87, of New London, died June 6. Service 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center, Spicer.

Jean Watkins, 94, of Rapid City, died Aug. 8. Service 2 p.m. Aug. 19 at First Baptist Church, Rapid City. Kirk Funeral Home, Rapid City.