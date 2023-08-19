Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Funeral service listing published Aug. 19, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through Aug. 25, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:04 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Gloria Baumann, 88, of Willmar, died Aug. 13. Service 2 p.m. Aug. 24 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Richard Bergeth, 95, of Devils Lake, North Dakota, died Aug. 4. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 22 at Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Ruth Bergner, 73, of Waite Park, died Aug. 3. Service noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 26 at Maynard Events Center.

Kenneth Falk, 85, of Omaha, Nebraska, formerly of Murdock, died Dec. 10, 2022. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 19 at Bethesda Lutheran Church, Murdock. Zniewski Funeral Home.

William “Bill” Hawkinson, 62, of Kandiyohi, died Aug. 9. Service 2 p.m. Aug. 27 at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, Kandiyohi. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

James Himmelspach, 84, of Prinsburg, died July 26. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 25 at Unity Christian Reformed Church, Prinsburg. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Jeanne Johnson, 94, of Willmar, died March 15. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 19 at Bethesda Lutheran Church, Murdock. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Richard A. Litzau, 87, of rural Atwater, died Aug. 15. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 21 at Peace Lutheran Church, Cosmos. Peterson Brothers Atwater Funeral Home.

Robert Ryks, 75, of Howard Lake, died June 24. Service 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 26 at the American Legion in Howard Lake.

Dr. Roger Strand, 87, of New London, died June 6. Service 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center, rural Spicer.

Maxine “Max” Van Eps,77, of Willmar, died Aug. 16. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 22 at the Rock of Life Christian Reformed Church, Willmar.

Jean Watkins, 94, of Rapid City, South Dakota, died Aug. 8. Service 2 p.m. Aug. 19 at First Baptist Church, Rapid City. Kirk Funeral Home, Rapid City.

RECENT Obituaries:

West Central Tribune staff report

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
