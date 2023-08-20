Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Funeral service listing published Aug. 21, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through Aug. 26, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 2:50 PM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Gloria Baumann, 88, of Willmar , died Aug. 13. Service 2 p.m. Aug. 24 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Richard Bergeth, 95, of Devils Lake, North Dakota, died Aug. 4. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 22 at Glibertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Ruth Bergner, 73, of Waite Park, died Aug. 3. Service noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 26 at Maynard Events Center.

William “Bill” Hawkinson, 62, of Kandiyohi , died Aug. 9. Service 2 p.m. Aug. 27 at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, Kandiyohi. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

James Himmelspach, 84, of Prinsburg , died July 26. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 25 at Unity Christian Reformed Church, Prinsburg. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Richard A. Litzau, 87, of rural Atwater , died Aug. 15. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 21 at Peace Lutheran Church, Cosmos. Peterson Brothers Atwater Funeral Home.

Robert Ryks, 75, of Howard Lake, died June 24. Service 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 26 at the American Legion in Howard Lake.

Maxine “Max” Van Eps,77, of Willmar, died Aug. 16. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 22 at the Rock of Life Christian Reformed Church, Willmar.

