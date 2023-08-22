Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Funeral service listing published Aug. 22, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through Aug. 27, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:59 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Gloria Baumann, 88, of Willmar, died Aug. 13. Service 2 p.m. Aug. 24 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Richard Bergeth, 95, of Devils Lake, North Dakota, died Aug. 4. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 22 at Glibertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Ruth Bergner, 73, of Waite Park, died Aug. 3. Service noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 26 at Maynard Events Center.

William “Bill” Hawkinson, 62, of Kandiyohi, died Aug. 9. Service 2 p.m. Aug. 27 at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, Kandiyohi. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

James Himmelspach, 84, of Prinsburg, died July 26. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 25 at Unity Christian Reformed Church, Prinsburg. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leo McMahon, 94, of Willmar, died Aug. 18. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 23 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Robert Ryks, 75, of Howard Lake, died June 24. Service 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 26 at the American Legion in Howard Lake.

Maxine “Max” Van Eps,77, of Willmar, died Aug. 16. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 22 at the Rock of Life Christian Reformed Church, Willmar.

RECENT Obituaries:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
West Central Tribune photographer Mike Gunter captured this image as Willmar Police officers carried Mae Herman's body from her home after her homicide was discovered on Jan. 27, 1974.
The Vault
A 46-year-old 'who done it' leads to arrest, but no day in court in 1974 Willmar homicide
30m ago
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Willmar Middle School Jump Start 081723 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Sixth-graders get a crash course at Willmar Middle School jump-start
1h ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published Aug. 22, 2023
2h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Class A state track and field finals, 060923.001.jpg
Prep
2023 Hengstler-Ranweiler Award: A fitting finish for Montevideo star
3d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: Litchfield goes 1-1 at Pine City
9h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Elrosa's Gavin Kampsen snags the ball for an out during a Class C state first-round game against Hadley on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at Saints Field in Dassel.
Sports
Amateur baseball: Bird Island, Elrosa find out their venues
12h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warrior logo
College
College volleyball: Ridgewater wraps up tournament with a split
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott