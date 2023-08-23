Funeral service listing published Aug. 23, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Gloria Baumann, 88, of Willmar, died Aug. 13. Service 2 p.m. Aug. 24 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Ruth Bergner, 73, of Waite Park, died Aug. 3. Service noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 26 at Maynard Events Center.

Francis DeGrote, 88, of Willmar, died Aug. 19. Service 10 a.m. Aug. 26 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

William “Bill” Hawkinson, 62, of Kandiyohi, died Aug. 9. Service 2 p.m. Aug. 27 at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, Kandiyohi. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

James Himmelspach, 84, of Prinsburg, died July 26. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 25 at Unity Christian Reformed Church, Prinsburg. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Donald McClurg, 87, of Renville, died Aug. 20. Service noon Aug. 26 at United Methodist Church, Renville. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service Inc.

Leo McMahon, 94, of Willmar, died Aug. 18. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 23 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Robert Ryks, 75, of Howard Lake, died June 24. Service 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 26 at the American Legion in Howard Lake.