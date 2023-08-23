Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Funeral service listing published Aug. 23, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through Aug. 28, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:07 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Gloria Baumann, 88, of Willmar, died Aug. 13. Service 2 p.m. Aug. 24 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Ruth Bergner, 73, of Waite Park, died Aug. 3. Service noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 26 at Maynard Events Center.

Francis DeGrote, 88, of Willmar, died Aug. 19. Service 10 a.m. Aug. 26 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

William “Bill” Hawkinson, 62, of Kandiyohi, died Aug. 9. Service 2 p.m. Aug. 27 at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, Kandiyohi. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

James Himmelspach, 84, of Prinsburg, died July 26. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 25 at Unity Christian Reformed Church, Prinsburg. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Donald McClurg, 87, of Renville, died Aug. 20. Service noon Aug. 26 at United Methodist Church, Renville. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service Inc.

Leo McMahon, 94, of Willmar, died Aug. 18. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 23 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Robert Ryks, 75, of Howard Lake, died June 24. Service 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 26 at the American Legion in Howard Lake.

RECENT Obituaries:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
091720.N.WCT.Willmar10CityHall_0009.jpg
Local
Willmar council in split vote takes JCPenney off the table for city hall site
1h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Erica Dischino / TribuneBlock 50 downtown in Willmar, at the corner of Trott Avenue and Fifth Street Southwest, is one of the options that was proposed during the Willmar City Council work session Monday for locating a new city hall in Willmar.
Local
Upcoming presentations may narrow site options for Willmar City Hall
1h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published Aug. 23, 2023
1h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 001.jpg
Prep
2023 Hengstler-Ranweiler Award: An emotional time for Benson star
4d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: Benson/KMS goes 2-0 at Long Prairie triangular
7h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: Litchfield goes 1-2 at Pine City
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Elrosa's Gavin Kampsen snags the ball for an out during a Class C state first-round game against Hadley on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at Saints Field in Dassel.
Sports
Amateur baseball: Bird Island, Elrosa find out their venues
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott