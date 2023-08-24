Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Funeral service listing published Aug. 24, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through Aug. 29, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 5:56 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Gloria Baumann, 88, of Willmar, died Aug. 13. Service 2 p.m. Aug. 24 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Ruth Bergner, 73, of Waite Park, died Aug. 3. Service noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 26 at Maynard Events Center.

Francis DeGrote, 88, of Willmar, died Aug. 19. Service 10 a.m. Aug. 26 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

William “Bill” Hawkinson, 62, of Kandiyohi, died Aug. 9. Service 2 p.m. Aug. 27 at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, Kandiyohi. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

James Himmelspach, 84, of Prinsburg, died July 26. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 25 at Unity Christian Reformed Church, Prinsburg. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunval “Gunny” Knudson, 95, of Granite Falls, died Aug. 22. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 25 at Rock Valle Lutheran Church, near Granite Falls. Wing-Bain Funeral Home.

Donald McClurg, 87, of Renville, died Aug. 20. Service 12 p.m. Aug. 26 at United Methodist Church, Renville. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service Inc.

Robert Ryks, 75, of Howard Lake, died June 24. Service 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 26 at the American Legion in Howard Lake.

RECENT Obituaries:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Cannabis plant
Local
Two counties look to Countryside Public Health for approach to cannabis
1h ago
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published Aug. 23, 2023
1h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Dykstra garden 081823 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Bountiful beauty at Dykstra gardens in rural Roseland, Minnesota
2h ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: Minnewaska triumphs over Litchfield
9h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar junior Idd Ali, 11, hugs teammate Isaac Zelaya Velasquez after Zelaya Velasquez scored a goal in the second half during a Central Lakes Conference match against St. Cloud Apollo on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 at Willmar High School.
Prep
Boys soccer: Willmar looks for some new key cogs
12h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: Benson/KMS goes 2-0 at Long Prairie triangular
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: Litchfield goes 1-2 at Pine City
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne