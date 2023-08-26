6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Funeral service listing published Aug. 26, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through Sept. 3, 2023

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:02 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Ruth Bergner, 73, of Waite Park, died Aug. 3. Service noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 26 at Maynard Events Center.

Francis DeGrote, 88, of Willmar, died Aug. 19. Service 10 a.m. Aug. 26 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

William “Bill” Hawkinson, 62, of Kandiyohi, died Aug. 9. Service 2 p.m. Aug. 27 at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, Kandiyohi. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Anitra Loe, 97, of Willmar, died Aug. 22. Service 11 a.m. Sept. 1 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service Inc.

Jerome D. “Jerry” Magnuson, 67 of Pennock, died Aug. 25. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 29 at Assembly of God Church in Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Donald McClurg, 87, of Renville, died Aug. 20. Service noon Aug. 26 at United Methodist Church, Renville. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service Inc.

Robert Ryks, 75, of Howard Lake, died June 24. Service 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 26 at the American Legion in Howard Lake.

Donald Skare, 87, of Ozark, Missouri, formerly of Willmar, died Aug. 23. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 29 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

The Rev. Stephen Thomas, 75, of Willmar, died June 4. Service 11 a.m. Sept. 1 at First Presbyterian Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Karen Thompson, 81, Milan, died Aug. 10. Service at 11 a.m. Aug. 30 at Anderson TeBeest Funeral Home, Montevideo.

