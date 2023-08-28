6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Funeral service listing published Aug. 28, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through Sept. 2, 2023

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:02 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Anitra Loe, 97, of Willmar, died Aug. 22. Service 11 a.m. Sept. 1 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service Inc.

Jerome D. “Jerry” Magnuson, 67, of Pennock, died Aug. 25. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 29 at Assembly of God Church in Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Donald Skare, 87, of Ozark, Missouri, formerly of Willmar, died Aug. 23. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 29 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

The Rev. Stephen Thomas, 75, of Willmar, died June 4. Service 11 a.m. Sept. 1 at First Presbyterian Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Karen Thompson, 81, Milan, died Aug. 10. Service at 11 a.m. Aug. 30 at Anderson TeBeest Funeral Home, Montevideo.

