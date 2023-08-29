6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Funeral service listing published Aug. 29, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through Sept. 6, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:06 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Delano Frederick Adrian, 83, formerly of Belgrade, died May 19. Service 11 a.m. Sept. 2 at Grace Lutheran Church in Belgrade.

James Hotovec, 75, of New Ulm, died Aug. 26. Service 11 a.m. Sept. 1 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Olivia. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service.

Anitra Loe, 97, of Willmar, died Aug. 22. Service 11 a.m. Sept. 1 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service Inc.

Jerome D. “Jerry” Magnuson, 67, of Pennock, died Aug. 25. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 29 at Assembly of God Church in Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

LaVerne Radel, 98, of Willmar, died Aug. 27. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 31 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Willmar. Harvery Anderson Funeral Home.

The Rev. Stephen P. Thomas, 75, of Willmar, died June 4. Service 11 a.m. Sept. 1 at First Presbyterian Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Karen Thompson, 81, Milan, died Aug. 10. Service at 11 a.m. Aug. 30 at Anderson TeBeest Funeral Home, Montevideo.

