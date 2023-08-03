Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Funeral service listing published Aug. 3, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through Aug. 10, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Editha Adrian, 96, of Storm City, formerly of Belgrade, died July 28. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Grace Lutheran Church, Belgrade. Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade.

Judy Evans, 77, of Andover, formerly of Maple Grove, died July 22. Service 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Steven Gunderson, 73, of Clara City, died July 29. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Clara City. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Clara City.

Patrick Helget, 77, of Belgrade, formerly of Sleepy Eye, died July 27. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 4 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye. Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade.

Calvin Marcus, 87, of rural Prinsburg, died July 29. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Raymond Christian Reformed Church. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Curtis Norskog, 93, of Fort Collins, Colorado, formerly of Willmar, died April 21. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson and Johnson Funeral Homes, Willmar.

Gail Otteson, 80, of Brooten, died July 29. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 4 at Crow River Lutheran Church, near Belgrade. Johnson Funeral Home.

Martin Ulferts, 54, of Michigan City, Indiana, died June 29. Service 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 6 at Benson/Ulferts farm at 2944 180th Street Southeast, Atwater.

Douglas “Muggs” Van Hauen, 68, of Willmar, died July 31. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 8 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Linda Westberg, 73, of New London, died July 28. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 4 at Refuge Church, Willmar. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

West Central Tribune staff report
