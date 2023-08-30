Funeral service listing published Aug. 30, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

John Anderson, 89, of New London, died Aug. 26. Service 11 a.m. Sept. 5 at Peace Lutheran Church, New London. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Delano Adrian, 83, formerly of Belgrade, died May 19. Service 11 a.m. Sept. 2 at Grace Lutheran Church, Belgrade.

Robert Carlson, 62, of Olivia, died Aug. 25. Service 10 a.m. Sept. 2 at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home, Olivia.

James Hotovec, 75, of New Ulm, died Aug. 26. Service 11 a.m. Sept. 1 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Olivia. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service.

Stanley Lilleberg, 75, of Atwater, died Aug. 29. Service 2 p.m. Sept. 2 at St. John Lutheran Church, Atwater. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Anitra Loe, 97, of Willmar, died Aug. 22. Service 11 a.m. Sept. 1 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service.

LaVerne Radel, 98, of Willmar, died Aug. 27. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 31 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Willmar. Harvery Anderson Funeral Home.

Darrell Spletter, 90, of Montevideo, died Aug. 26. Service 11 a.m. Sept. 6 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Montevideo. Wing-Bain Funeral Home.

The Rev. Stephen Thomas, 75, of Willmar, died June 4. Service 11 a.m. Sept. 1 at First Presbyterian Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Karen Thompson, 81, of Milan, died Aug. 10. Service at 11 a.m. Aug. 30 at Anderson TeBeest Funeral Home, Montevideo.