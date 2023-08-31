6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Funeral service listing published Aug. 31, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through Sept. 8, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

John Anderson, 89, of New London, died Aug. 26. Service 11 a.m. Sept. 5 at Peace Lutheran Church, New London. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Delano Adrian, 83, formerly of Belgrade, died May 19. Service 11 a.m. Sept. 2 at Grace Lutheran Church, Belgrade.

Robert Carlson, 62, of Olivia, died Aug. 25. Service 10 a.m. Sept. 2 at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home, Olivia.

James Hotovec, 75, of New Ulm, died Aug. 26. Service 11 a.m. Sept. 1 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Olivia. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service.

Stanley Lilleberg, 75, of Atwater, died Aug. 29. Service 2 p.m. Sept. 2 at St. John Lutheran Church, Atwater. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anitra Loe, 97, of Willmar, died Aug. 22. Service 11 a.m. Sept. 1 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service.

Ella Mae Noordmans, 92, of Raymond, died Aug. 28. Service 10 a.m. Sept. 1 at Assembly of God, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

LaVerne Radel, 98, of Willmar, died Aug. 27. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 31 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Darrell Spletter, 90, of Montevideo, died Aug. 26. Service 11 a.m. Sept. 6 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Montevideo. Wing-Bain Funeral Home.

The Rev. Stephen Thomas, 75, of Willmar, died June 4. Service 11 a.m. Sept. 1 at First Presbyterian Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Patricia Thompson, 81, of Glenwood, died Aug. 21. Service 11 a.m. Sept. 8 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Lowry. Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home.

RECENT Obituaries:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Tiny Home Property 082423 001.jpg
Subscribers Only
Local
Paffrath tiny home dreams in southeast Willmar, Minnesota, paused for time being
1h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Tiny Home Property 082423 003.jpg
Subscribers Only
Local
Two Willmar councilors question changes to sale of land originally slated for tiny homes
1h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published Aug. 31, 2023
1h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar junior Cullen Gregory runs through a St. Cloud Apollo tackle on his way to the end zone during a North Central White District game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar.
Prep
Pigskin Preview 2023: Excitement is building as west central Minnesota kicks off the football season this week
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
091322.S.WCT.CARDINALS.VOLLEYBALL.DeBOER.jpg
Prep
Volleyball 2023 preview: Interest is spiking as the volleyball season opens in west central Minnesota
4d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Elrosa vs. Minneota, 082623.008.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball: Elrosa Saints brace for No. 1 Delano
8h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater- Gabrielle Randt - DSC_6487.JPG
College
College volleyball: Alexandria Tech takes down Ridgewater Warriors
9h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott