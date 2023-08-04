Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Funeral service listing published Aug. 4, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through Aug. 11 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Editha Adrian, 96, of Storm City, formerly of Belgrade, died July 28. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Grace Lutheran Church, Belgrade. Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade.

Ida Bohm, 99, of Willmar, formerly of St. Cloud, died Aug. 2. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 8 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud. Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Elaine deCathelineau, 87, of New London, died July 27. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 11 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Judy Evans, 77, of Andover, formerly of Maple Grove, died July 22. Service 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Steven Gunderson, 73, of Clara City, died July 29. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Clara City. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Clara City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Helget, 77, of Belgrade, formerly of Sleepy Eye, died July 27. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 4 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye. Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade.

Calvin Marcus, 87, of rural Prinsburg, died July 29. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Raymond Christian Reformed Church. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Curtis Norskog, 93, of Fort Collins, Colorado, formerly of Willmar, died April 21. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson and Johnson Funeral Homes, Willmar.

Gail Otteson, 80, of Brooten, died July 29. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 4 at Crow River Lutheran Church, near Belgrade. Johnson Funeral Home.

Martin Ulferts, 54, of Michigan City, Indiana, died June 29. Service 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 6 at Benson/Ulferts farm at 2944 180th Street Southeast, Atwater.

Douglas “Muggs” Van Hauen, 68, of Willmar, died July 31. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 8 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Linda Westberg, 73, of New London, died July 28. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 4 at Refuge Church, Willmar. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

RECENT Obituaries:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published Aug. 4, 2023
2h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Lake Lillian 100th 080323 001.jpg
Community
Photos: Lake Lillian, Minnesota, turns up the music for 100th anniversary celebration
3h ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Derek DuHoux
Local
Clara City, Minnesota, pilot dies of injuries from crop-dusting crash
21h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers return with a victory
9h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
KRA Speedway, 080323.003.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: Two local racers earn a victory at KRA Speedway
9h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball: NLS Twins walk off Willmar Rails in Region 4C opener
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Great Plains All-Star Game ends in a tie
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne