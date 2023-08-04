Funeral service listing published Aug. 4, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Editha Adrian, 96, of Storm City, formerly of Belgrade, died July 28. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Grace Lutheran Church, Belgrade. Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade.

Ida Bohm, 99, of Willmar, formerly of St. Cloud, died Aug. 2. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 8 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud. Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Elaine deCathelineau, 87, of New London, died July 27. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 11 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Judy Evans, 77, of Andover, formerly of Maple Grove, died July 22. Service 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Steven Gunderson, 73, of Clara City, died July 29. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Clara City. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Clara City.

Patrick Helget, 77, of Belgrade, formerly of Sleepy Eye, died July 27. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 4 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye. Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade.

Calvin Marcus, 87, of rural Prinsburg, died July 29. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Raymond Christian Reformed Church. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Curtis Norskog, 93, of Fort Collins, Colorado, formerly of Willmar, died April 21. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson and Johnson Funeral Homes, Willmar.

Gail Otteson, 80, of Brooten, died July 29. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 4 at Crow River Lutheran Church, near Belgrade. Johnson Funeral Home.

Martin Ulferts, 54, of Michigan City, Indiana, died June 29. Service 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 6 at Benson/Ulferts farm at 2944 180th Street Southeast, Atwater.

Douglas “Muggs” Van Hauen, 68, of Willmar, died July 31. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 8 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Linda Westberg, 73, of New London, died July 28. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 4 at Refuge Church, Willmar. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.