Funeral service listing published Aug. 5, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Editha Adrian, 96, of Storm City, formerly of Belgrade, died July 28. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Grace Lutheran Church, Belgrade. Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade.

Ida Bohm, 99, of Willmar, formerly of St. Cloud, died Aug. 2. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 8 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud. Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Betty Dallman, 92, of Albertville, died July 31. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 9 at Word of Peace Lutheran Church, Rogers. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Elaine deCathelineau, 87, of New London, died July 27. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 11 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Judy Evans, 77, of Andover, formerly of Maple Grove, died July 22. Service 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Steven Gunderson, 73, of Clara City, died July 29. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Clara City. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Clara City.

Lynette Hauser, 83, of Willmar, died July 31. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 11 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Raymond. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Calvin Marcus, 87, of rural Prinsburg, died July 29. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Raymond Christian Reformed Church. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Curtis Norskog, 93, of Fort Collins, Colorado, formerly of Willmar, died April 21. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson and Johnson Funeral Homes, Willmar.

Kenneth Odland, 93, of Willmar, died March 2. Service 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at Crow River Lutheran Cemetery, Belgrade. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Mary Jane Stredde, 88, of Willmar, died July 28. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, near Pennock. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Martin Ulferts, 54, of Michigan City, Indiana, died June 29. Service 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 6 at Benson/Ulferts farm at 2944 180th Street Southeast, Atwater.

Douglas “Muggs” Van Hauen, 68, of Willmar, died July 31. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 8 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Sandra Weber, 85, of rural Granite Falls, died Aug. 2. Service 11 a.m. Jug. 7 at Hazel Run Lutheran Church. Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Homes.