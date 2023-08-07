Funeral service listing published Aug. 7, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Ida Bohm, 99, of Willmar, formerly of St. Cloud, died Aug. 2. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 8 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud. Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Betty Dallman, 92, of Albertville, died July 31. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 9 at Word of Peace Lutheran Church, Rogers. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Elaine deCathelineau, 87, of New London, died July 27. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 11 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Lynette Hauser, 83, of Willmar, died July 31. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 11 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Raymond. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Kenneth Odland, 93, of Willmar, died March 2. Service 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at Crow River Lutheran Cemetery, Belgrade. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Craig Sietsema, 66, of Atwater, died Aug. 2. Service 5 p.m. Aug. 10 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Atwater. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Mary Jane Stredde, 88, of Willmar, died July 28. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, near Pennock. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Douglas “Muggs” Van Hauen, 68, of Willmar, died July 31. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 8 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Sandra Weber, 85, of rural Granite Falls, died Aug. 2. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 7 at Hazel Run Lutheran Church. Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Homes.