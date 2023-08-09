Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Funeral service listing published Aug. 9, 2023

Area funerals scheduled through Aug. 16, 2023

A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 6:00 AM

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Sharon Brogren, 86, of Willmar, died Aug. 4 Service 11 a.m. Aug. 11 at First Covenant Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Betty Dallman, 92, of Albertville, died July 31. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 9 at Word of Peace Lutheran Church, Rogers. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Elaine deCathelineau, 87, of New London, died July 27. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 11 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Derek DuHoux, 34, of Clara City, died Aug. 2. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 11 at Bethany Reformed Church, Clara City. Wing-Bain Funeral Home, Clara City.

Karen Erickson, 80, of Willmar, died Aug. 5. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 10 at Refuge Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lynette Hauser, 83, of Willmar, died July 31. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 11 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Raymond. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Carolyn Kubesh, 67, of Brainerd, died Aug. 6. Service 12 p.m. Aug. 12 at Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.

Kenton Magnuson, 66, of Willmar, died July 19. Service 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

George Masching, Jr., 84, of Belview, died Aug. 3. Service 10:30 a.m. Aug. 10 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Belview. Sunset Funeral Home, Echo.

Kenneth Odland, 93, of Willmar, died March 2. Service 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at Crow River Lutheran Cemetery, Belgrade. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

James Samuelson, 91, of Willmar, formerly of Sacred Heart and Diamond Lake, died Aug. 6. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 14 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Sacred Heart. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville.

Craig Sietsema, 66, of Atwater, died Aug. 2. Service 5 p.m. Aug. 10 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Atwater. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

Mary Jane Stredde, 88, of Willmar, died July 28. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, near Pennock. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samuel “Sam” Sundin, 82, of Lake Lillian, died July 30. Service 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at United Lutheran Church, Lake Lillian. K-M Funeral Home, Lake Lillian.

Patrick Williams, 88, of Spicer, died July 26. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 14 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Spicer. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

RECENT Obituaries:

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published Aug. 9, 2023
1h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Family Promise shelter bedroom.JPG
Members Only
Local
New Family Promise shelter in Willmar provides home and stability to families
13h ago
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Kandiyohi County Fair 080823 001.jpg
Community
Photos: Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds spring to life on Entry Day
14h ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar vs. Minot, 080823.004.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Another record for the Stingers
8h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070723.003.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers have done more of the same
15h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Minot, 080723.002.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Dirksen helps power Stingers, 14-3
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball: Maple Lake walks off Litchfield
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott