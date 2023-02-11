Funeral service listing published Feb. 11, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Charles “Charlie” Constans, 71, of Winona, formerly of Willmar, died Feb. 4. Service 10 a.m. Feb. 11 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, Rochester.

Mark Curtis, 69, formerly of Willmar, died Feb. 6. Service 11 a.m. Feb. 18 at Resurrection Lutheran Church, St. Joseph.

Myka Doraska, of Blaine, died Jan. 31. Service 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Rita Gillis, 94, formerly of Willmar, died Feb. 8. Service 11 a.m. Feb. 14 at St. Victoria Catholic Church, Victoria. Huber Funeral Services, Eden Prairie.

Dorothy Heieie, 88, of Glenwood, died Feb. 8. Service 11 a.m. Feb. 18 at Big Grove Lutheran Church, rural Brooten. Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home, Brooten.

Bradley Thomsen, 62, of Brooten, formerly of Grove City, died Feb. 9. Service 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade.