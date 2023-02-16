Funeral service listing published Feb. 15, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Genevieve Bier, 82, of Hartford, South Dakota, formerly of Spicer, died Feb. 10. Service 10:30 a.m. Feb. 18 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home, Spicer.

Mark Curtis, 69, formerly of Willmar, died Feb. 6. Service 11 a.m. Feb. 18 at Resurrection Lutheran Church, St. Joseph.

Dorothy Heieie, 88, of Glenwood, died Feb. 8. Service 11 a.m. Feb. 18 at Big Grove Lutheran Church, rural Brooten. Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home, Brooten.

Ralph Jansen, 83, of New London, died Feb. 13, Service 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at Hope Presbyterian Church, Spicer. Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home, Spicer.

Suzanne “Suzy” Kaufenberg, 72, of Sartell, formerly of Renville, died Feb. 12. Service 11 a.m. Feb. 20 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Sartell. Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Russell Onnen, 88, of Raymond, died Feb. 11. Service 10:30 a.m. Feb. 16 at Bethany Reformed Church, Clara City. Wing-Bain Funeral Home, Clara City.

Patricia “Pat” Piepenburg, 75, of Grove City, died Feb. 9 Service 11 a.m. Feb. 20 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Litchfield. Johnson Hagglund Funeral, Litchfield.

Bradley Thomsen, 62, of Brooten, formerly of Grove City, died Feb. 9. Service 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Johnson Funeral Home, Belgrade.