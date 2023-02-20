Funeral service listing published Feb. 20, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

James “Jim” Buisman, 91, of Willmar, died Feb. 15. Service 10:30 a.m. Feb. 22 at Vinje Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Nancy Crandall, 64, of Benson, died Feb. 11. Service 1 p.m. Feb. 23 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home, Benson.

Robert “Bob” Dols, 73, of Willmar, died Feb. 2. Service 11 a.m. Feb. 24 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Suzanne “Suzy” Kaufenberg, 72, of Sartell, formerly of Renville, died Feb. 12. Service 11 a.m. Feb. 20 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Sartell. Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Linda Nezworski, 73, of Hector, died Feb. 9. Service 11 a.m. Feb. 25 at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, Hutchinson. Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel, Hector.

Barbara Paetznick, 87, of Northfield, formerly of Willmar, died Dec. 27, 2022. Service 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at First Covenant Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Patricia “Pat” Piepenburg, 75, of Grove City, died Feb. 9 Service 11 a.m. Feb. 20 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Litchfield. Johnson Hagglund Funeral, Litchfield.

Mae Sather, 94, of Willmar, died Feb. 10. Service 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 24 at Assembly of God Church Encore building. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Kieth Siewert, 73, of Renville, died Feb. 11. Service 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at Danube Community Center. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Graden West, 87, of New London, died Feb. 13. Service 11 a.m. Feb. 25 at Peace Lutheran Church, New London. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Mary Norman Wilkowske, 79, of Willmar, died Feb. 15. Service 11 a.m. Feb. 20 at the Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.