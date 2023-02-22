Funeral service listing published Feb. 22, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Dorothy Anderson, 96, of Glencoe, died Feb. 19. Service 2 p.m. Feb. 24 at Atwater Community Center. Peterson Brothers Atwater Funeral Home.

James “Jim” Buisman, 91, of Willmar, died Feb. 15. Service 10:30 a.m. Feb. 22 at Vinje Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Lisa Carlson, 36, of New London, died Feb. 19. Service 11 a.m. Feb. 24 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Nancy Crandall, 64, of Benson, died Feb. 11. Service 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home, Benson.

Eldon Daugherty, 90, of Montevideo, died Feb. 19. Service 10:30 a.m. Feb. 25 at United Methodist Church, Montevideo. Wing-Bain Funeral Home, Montevideo.

Robert “Bob” Dols, 73, of Willmar, died Feb. 2. Service 11 a.m. Feb. 24 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Ruth Henderson, 67, of Willmar, died Feb. 18. Service 10:30 a.m. Feb. 25 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Vera Lund, 87, of Danvers, died Feb. 13. Service 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home, Benson.

Linda Nezworski, 73, of Hector, died Feb. 9. Service 11 a.m. Feb. 25 at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, Hutchinson. Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel, Hector.

Barbara Paetznick, 87, of Northfield, formerly of Willmar, died Dec. 27, 2022. Service 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at First Covenant Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Sharon Sanders, 79, of Benson, died Feb. 13. Service 11 a.m. Feb. 24 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home, Benson.

Mae Sather, 94, of Willmar, died Feb. 10. Service 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 24 at Assembly of God Church Encore building. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Kieth Siewert, 73, of Renville, died Feb. 11. Service 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at Danube Community Center. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Graden West, 87, of New London, died Feb. 13. Service 11 a.m. Feb. 25 at Peace Lutheran Church, New London. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Gary Zeug, 76, of Hopkins, formerly of Willmar, died Feb. 19. Service 11 a.m. Feb. 28 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.