Funeral service listing published Feb. 24, 2023

Dorothy Anderson, 96, of Glencoe, died Feb. 19. Service 2 p.m. Feb. 24 at Atwater Community Center. Peterson Brothers Atwater Funeral Home.

Lisa Carlson, 36, of New London, died Feb. 19. Service 11 a.m. Feb. 24 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Nancy Crandall, 64, of Benson, died Feb. 11. Service 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home, Benson.

Eldon Daugherty, 90, of Montevideo, died Feb. 19. Service 10:30 a.m. Feb. 25 at United Methodist Church, Montevideo. Wing-Bain Funeral Home, Montevideo.

Robert “Bob” Dols, 73, of Willmar, died Feb. 2. Service 11 a.m. Feb. 24 at Faith Lutheran Church, Spicer. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Myrtle “Myrt” Elsing, 93, of Willmar, died Feb. 17. Service 1 p.m. Feb. 27 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Gwen Fredeen, 90, of Spicer, died Feb. 19. Service 11 a.m. Feb. 25 at Evangelical Covenant Church, New London. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Rodney Gruchow, 56, of Willmar, died Feb. 17. Service 10 a.m. to noon March 1 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Ruth Henderson, 67, of Willmar, died Feb. 18. Service 10:30 a.m. Feb. 25 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Peter Hille, age 86, of Willmar, died Feb. 18. Service 10:30 a.m. March 4 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Vera Lund, 87, of Danvers, died Feb. 13. Service 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home, Benson.

Linda Nezworski, 73, of Hector, died Feb. 9. Service 11 a.m. Feb. 25 at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, Hutchinson. Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel, Hector.

Barbara Paetznick, 87, of Northfield, formerly of Willmar, died Dec. 27, 2022. Service 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at First Covenant Church, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Dale Peterson, 86, of New London, died Feb. 21. Service 11 a.m. Feb. 27 at First Lutheran of Norway Lake Church, rural New London. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Sharon Sanders, 79, of Benson, died Feb. 13. Service 11 a.m. Feb. 24 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home, Benson.

Mae Sather, 94, of Willmar, died Feb. 10. Service 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 24 at Assembly of God Church Encore building. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Lolla Schiffman, 94, of Willmar, died Feb. 18. Service 1 p.m. March 1 at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Andrew “Drew” Schriener, 48, of Willmar, died Feb. 19. Service 11 a.m. Feb. 27 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Kieth Siewert, 73, of Renville, died Feb. 11. Service 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at Danube Community Center. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Graden West, 87, of New London, died Feb. 13. Service 11 a.m. Feb. 25 at Peace Lutheran Church, New London. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Grant Zeug, 76, of Willmar, died Feb. 19. Service 11 a.m. Feb. 28 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

