Funeral service listing published Feb. 27, 2023

This funeral services listing is presented as a public service by the West Central Tribune.

Myrtle “Myrt” Elsing, 93, of Willmar, died Feb. 17. Service 1 p.m. Feb. 27 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Delores “Delly” Gilbert, 91, of Willmar, formerly of Hibbing, died Feb. 22. Service 1 p.m. March 4 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Rodney Gruchow, 56, of Willmar, died Feb. 17. Service 10 a.m. to noon March 1 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Peter Hille, age 86, of Willmar, died Feb. 18. Service 10:30 a.m. March 4 at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.

Vera Lund, 87, of Danvers, died Feb. 13. Service 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church, Benson. Zniewski Funeral Home, Benson.

Dale Peterson, 86, of New London, died Feb. 21. Service 11 a.m. Feb. 27 at First Lutheran of Norway Lake Church, rural New London. Johnson Funeral Home, New London.

Lolla Schiffman, 94, of Willmar, died Feb. 18. Service 1 p.m. March 1 at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Andrew “Drew” Schriener, 48, of Willmar, died Feb. 19. Service 11 a.m. Feb. 27 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home.

Cristopher Skonard, 55, of Willmar, died Feb. 22. Service 3:30 p.m. March 3 at Refuge Church, Willmar. Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, Willmar.

Rose Winters, 93, of Appleton, died Feb. 18. Service 11 am. Feb. 27 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Appleton. Zniewski Funeral Home - Vaala Chapel, Appleton.

Grant Zeug, 76, of Willmar, died Feb. 19. Service 11 a.m. Feb. 28 at Church of St. Mary, Willmar. Peterson Brothers Funeral Home, Willmar.